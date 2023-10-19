Hindi India Hindi

Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail Will Be Known As Namo Bharat Pm Modi Will Inaugurate The Service Tomorrow

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail अब 'Namo Bharat' के नाम से जाना जाएगा, PM मोदी कल दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी

Rapid Rail New Name: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) शुक्रवार को साहिबाबाद स्टेशन से रैपिड रेल के पहले फेज का उद्घाटन करेंगे.

Rapid Rail New Name

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail New Name: दिल्ली-मेरठ रैपिड रेल अब ‘नमो भारत’ (Namo Bharat) के नाम से जाना जाएगा. आधिकरारिक सूत्रों के हवाले से न्यूज एजेंसी PTI ने बताया कि नई ‘रीजनल रैपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम’ (RRTS) रेलगाड़ियों को ‘नमो भारत’ के नाम (Rapid Rail New Name) से जाना जाएगा. मालूम हो कि रैपिड रेल के पहले फेज का उद्घाटन शुक्रवार 20 अक्टूबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे.

Trending Now

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail will be known as ‘Namo Bharat’. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the service tomorrow, 20th October: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES