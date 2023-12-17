By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
दिल्ली के गुलाबी बाग में नकली दवा बनाने वाली कंपनी का भंडाफोड़, फैक्ट्री मालिक गिरफ्तार
इस फैक्टट्री से क्राइम ब्रांच ने भारी मात्रा में नकली भरे और बिना भरे बेटनोवेट-एन ट्यूब भी बरामद किए.
दिल्ली पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने दिल्ली के गुलाबी बाग इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में स्थित नकली दवा बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया है. इस फैक्ट्री के मालिक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है. दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से दी गई सूचना के मुताबिक, क्राइम ब्रांच ने भारी मात्रा में नकली भरे और बिना भरे बेटनोवेट-एन ट्यूब भी बरामद किए.
Delhi police crime branch busted a fake medicine products factory situated in the Gulabi Bagh industrial area of Delhi and nabbed the factory owner. Crime Branch also recovered a huge amount of fake filled and unfilled Betnovate-N tubes: Delhi Police
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023
