दिल्ली के गुलाबी बाग में नकली दवा बनाने वाली कंपनी का भंडाफोड़, फैक्ट्री मालिक गिरफ्तार

इस फैक्टट्री से क्राइम ब्रांच ने भारी मात्रा में नकली भरे और बिना भरे बेटनोवेट-एन ट्यूब भी बरामद किए.

Published: December 17, 2023 8:54 AM IST

By Farha Fatima

इस फैक्ट्री के मालिक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है.
दिल्ली पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने दिल्ली के गुलाबी बाग इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में स्थित नकली दवा बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया है. इस फैक्ट्री के मालिक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है. दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से दी गई सूचना के मुताबिक, क्राइम ब्रांच ने भारी मात्रा में नकली भरे और बिना भरे बेटनोवेट-एन ट्यूब भी बरामद किए.

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…

