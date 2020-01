View this post on Instagram

This is the truth behind the Lady holding the placard “Free Kashmir” at Gateway protest. The picture created by entire social media came as an absolute shock to me. Placard meant freedom to express themselves, freedom from the internet lockdown which many people have been voicing for. I was voicing my solidarity for basic constitutional right. No other agenda or motive what so ever. If by being naive in understanding the impact it would have , and in the process create this stir. I apologise. I am artist who believes in basic human compassion.