Top Recommended Stories

सरकार ने गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ को घोषित किया आतंकी

केंद्र सरकार ने सोमवार को गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ (Goldy Brar) को आतंकी घोषित कर दिया.

Published: January 1, 2024 5:19 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

सरकार ने गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ को घोषित किया आतंकी

केंद्र सरकार ने सोमवार को गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ (Goldy Brar) को आतंकी घोषित कर दिया.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.