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देश में iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max की सेल शुरू, कई शहरों में रात से ही लगी लंबी-लंबी कतारें...

Apple फोन का नया मॉडल iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max की भारत में शुक्रवार से सेल शुरू हो गई है. इसे खरीदने की होड़ मच गई है और लोग स्टोर खुलने से पहले ही बीती रात से लंबी-लंबी कतारें लगाए दिख रहे हैं.

Written by: Arun Kumar
Updated: September 18, 2026, 9:09 AM IST
Iphone 18 Pro
Iphone 18 Pro और Iphone 18 Pro Max की सेल शुरू @ANI फोटो

Apple फोन की नई सीरीज की आज से भारत में बिक्री शुरू हो चुकी है और ऐप्पल स्टोर खुलने से पहले ही इस नए आईफोन को लेकर क्रेज दिख रहा है. देश में इसे सबसे पहले खरीदने वालों ने गुरुवार देर रात से ऐप्पल स्टोर्स के बाहर जुटना शुरू कर दिया है, जबकि सुबह 8 बजे से इसकी सेल शुरू होनी थी. दिल्ली, नोएडा, मुंबई और बेंगलुरु जैसे शहरों में इस फोन के दीवाने इसे खरीदने को बेताब दिख रहे हैं. इन शहरों में मौजूद ऐप्पल स्टोर्स के बाहर इस नए फोन खरीदने की होड़ में लंबी लाइनों में लगे लोगों के वीडियो सामने आ रहे हैं, जो इस फोन की दीवानगी का हाल बता रहे हैं.

इस फोन की सेल शुक्रवार (18 सितंबर 2026) को सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो चुकी है. दिल्ली के सिलेक्ट सिटी वॉक मॉल में ऐप्पल स्टोर में जैसे ही सेल ओपन हुई तो सबसे पहले फोन खरीदने वालों में से एक यूजर ने इसे खरीदने के बाद कुछ इस अंदाज में प्रतिक्रिया दी. उसने कहा, ‘यह सिर्फ एक फोन ही है… बाकी हम इसे इस्तेमाल करेंगे और तब जानेंगे कि यह कैसा परफॉर्म करता है. मैं बस अपना (iPhone) 15 प्लस अपग्रेड करना चाहता था. इसमें कई अपग्रेडिड फीचर्स हैं.’

और पढ़ें: iPhone 18 Pro लॉन्च होते ही बड़ा झटका! महंगे हो गए iPhone 17, 17e और iPhone Air, देखें नई कीमत

बेंगलुरु में ऐप्पल स्टोर के बाहर iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max की चाह में जुटे लोग.

दिल्ली के सिलेक्ट सिटीवॉक मॉल का नजारा.

नोएडा DLF मॉल में ऐप्पल स्टोर के बाहर का नजारा.

मुंबई में आईफोन के क्रेजी लोगो का हाल…

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About the Author

Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar

नमस्कार! मैं अरुण कुमार, फिलहाल India.com (Zee Media) में सीनियर सब एडिटर के रूप में स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क पर कार्यरत हूं. मैं पिछले 13 वर्षों से पत्रकारिता में सक्रिय हूं और ... और पढ़ें

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