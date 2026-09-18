देश में iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max की सेल शुरू, कई शहरों में रात से ही लगी लंबी-लंबी कतारें...

Apple फोन का नया मॉडल iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max की भारत में शुक्रवार से सेल शुरू हो गई है. इसे खरीदने की होड़ मच गई है और लोग स्टोर खुलने से पहले ही बीती रात से लंबी-लंबी कतारें लगाए दिख रहे हैं.

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Iphone 18 Pro और Iphone 18 Pro Max की सेल शुरू @ANI फोटो

Apple फोन की नई सीरीज की आज से भारत में बिक्री शुरू हो चुकी है और ऐप्पल स्टोर खुलने से पहले ही इस नए आईफोन को लेकर क्रेज दिख रहा है. देश में इसे सबसे पहले खरीदने वालों ने गुरुवार देर रात से ऐप्पल स्टोर्स के बाहर जुटना शुरू कर दिया है, जबकि सुबह 8 बजे से इसकी सेल शुरू होनी थी. दिल्ली, नोएडा, मुंबई और बेंगलुरु जैसे शहरों में इस फोन के दीवाने इसे खरीदने को बेताब दिख रहे हैं. इन शहरों में मौजूद ऐप्पल स्टोर्स के बाहर इस नए फोन खरीदने की होड़ में लंबी लाइनों में लगे लोगों के वीडियो सामने आ रहे हैं, जो इस फोन की दीवानगी का हाल बता रहे हैं.

इस फोन की सेल शुक्रवार (18 सितंबर 2026) को सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो चुकी है. दिल्ली के सिलेक्ट सिटी वॉक मॉल में ऐप्पल स्टोर में जैसे ही सेल ओपन हुई तो सबसे पहले फोन खरीदने वालों में से एक यूजर ने इसे खरीदने के बाद कुछ इस अंदाज में प्रतिक्रिया दी. उसने कहा, ‘यह सिर्फ एक फोन ही है… बाकी हम इसे इस्तेमाल करेंगे और तब जानेंगे कि यह कैसा परफॉर्म करता है. मैं बस अपना (iPhone) 15 प्लस अपग्रेड करना चाहता था. इसमें कई अपग्रेडिड फीचर्स हैं.’

VIDEO | Delhi: iPhone 18 Series sale begins. Visuals from Apple Store, Select City Walk Mall, Saket. A customer says, “It is just a phone… rest we will use it and know how it performs. I just need to upgrade from my (iPhone) 15 plus. It (iPhone 18) has many upgraded feature and… pic.twitter.com/XJheLkUcio — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

बेंगलुरु में ऐप्पल स्टोर के बाहर iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max की चाह में जुटे लोग.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: People queue up as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins today in India. Eager customers have lined up in long queues outside the Imagine Apple premium reseller store at the Mall of Asia to get their hands on the latest… pic.twitter.com/g9wsxeH61s — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

दिल्ली के सिलेक्ट सिटीवॉक मॉल का नजारा.

VIDEO | Delhi: People wait outside Select Citywalk Mall since early morning ahead of the official sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India.#Apple #iPhone18Pro (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/CrYLrLYTnL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

नोएडा DLF मॉल में ऐप्पल स्टोर के बाहर का नजारा.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: People queue up as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins today in India. Eager customers have lined up in long queues outside the Apple Store at DLF Mall to get their hands on the latest devices. pic.twitter.com/jvmgacuCLx — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Apple begins the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max; a large number of people throng the company’s store at Phoenix Mall of Asia. pic.twitter.com/ietAJkgB8w — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

मुंबई में आईफोन के क्रेजी लोगो का हाल…