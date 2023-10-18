Top Recommended Stories

  • Hindi
  • India Hindi
  • Israel Hamas War Pm Modi Expressed Grief On Gaza Hospital Attack

गाजा अस्पताल हमले को PM Modi ने बताया गंभीर मामला, बोले- जो जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें....

पीएम मोदी ने शोक जताते हुए एक्स (पहले ट्वीटर) पर कहा कि हमारी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं.

Published: October 18, 2023 2:21 PM IST

By Gargi Santosh

गाजा अस्पताल हमले को PM Modi ने बताया गंभीर मामला, बोले- जो जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें....

Israel Hamas Attack: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) ने गाजा के अल अहली अस्पताल पर बीती रात हुए हमले पर दुख जताया है. उन्होनें कहा, जो भी इस मामले में गुनहगार है उसको बख्शा नहीं जाए. बता दें मंगलवार (17 अक्टूबर 2023) को गाजा के अल-अहली अस्पताल पर हुए एक हवाई हमले में करीब 500 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई है.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.