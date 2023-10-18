By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
गाजा अस्पताल हमले को PM Modi ने बताया गंभीर मामला, बोले- जो जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें....
पीएम मोदी ने शोक जताते हुए एक्स (पहले ट्वीटर) पर कहा कि हमारी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं.
Israel Hamas Attack: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) ने गाजा के अल अहली अस्पताल पर बीती रात हुए हमले पर दुख जताया है. उन्होनें कहा, जो भी इस मामले में गुनहगार है उसको बख्शा नहीं जाए. बता दें मंगलवार (17 अक्टूबर 2023) को गाजा के अल-अहली अस्पताल पर हुए एक हवाई हमले में करीब 500 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई है.
Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.
Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023
