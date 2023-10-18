गाजा अस्पताल हमले को PM Modi ने बताया गंभीर मामला, बोले- जो जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें....

Israel Hamas Attack: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) ने गाजा के अल अहली अस्पताल पर बीती रात हुए हमले पर दुख जताया है. उन्होनें कहा, जो भी इस मामले में गुनहगार है उसको बख्शा नहीं जाए. बता दें मंगलवार (17 अक्टूबर 2023) को गाजा के अल-अहली अस्पताल पर हुए एक हवाई हमले में करीब 500 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई है.

Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.

Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023