View this post on Instagram

#StandwithKerala I visited this beautiful state just a few months ago, and it indeed is God’s Own Country. The scale of the natural disaster calls for all of us to come together and stand with Kerala. All our MPs, MLAs and Corporators of BMC are giving their one month’s salary to the Kerala CM’s fund. I am also donating an amount raised from my photography exhibition in 2014. For all those who want to donate any essential items please call on 9821274573 (Nilesh) and send support to Kerala #StandwithKerala #Kerala