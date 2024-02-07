Srinagar में आतंकियों ने पंजाब के शख्स को मारी गोली, एक अन्य घायल; सुरक्षाबलों ने की इलाके की घेराबंदी

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 7, 2024 8:10 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

Jammu Kashmir News: जम्मू कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में आतंकियों ने पंजाब के एक शख्स की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी. आतंकियों की तरफ से की गई गोलीबारी में एक और शख्स घायल हो गया, जिसका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है. जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने हमले की जानकारी दी. गोलीबारी के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर ली है.

