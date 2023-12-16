By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
असम में हुए विस्फोटों में शामिल लोगों पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई, DGP ने दिया आश्वासन
असम में 'हाल ही में हुए विस्फोटों की घटनाओं के बारे में केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसियों ने कहा, हम उन लोगों को पकड़ेंगे जो इन विस्फोटों में शामिल हैं और हम उनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे.'
ऊपरी असम क्षेत्र में हाल ही में हुई विस्फोट की घटनाओं पर असम के डीजीपी जीपी सिंह का कहना है, “इन विस्फोटों में शामिल लोगों की पहचान की जाएगी. हम पहले से ही एनआईए के संपर्क में हैं और एनआईए की टीम आ रही है. हम इस पर एनआईए और अन्य के साथ चर्चा करेंगे. ‘हाल ही में हुए विस्फोटों की घटनाओं के बारे में केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसियों ने कहा, हम उन लोगों को पकड़ेंगे जो इन विस्फोटों में शामिल हैं और हम उनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे.’
Trending Now
On recent blast incidents in the Upper Assam region, Assam DGP GP Singh says, “The people involved in these blasts will be identified. We are already in touch with the NIA and the NIA team is coming. We will discuss this with NIA and other central intelligence agencies about the… pic.twitter.com/LYl7ecpEgw
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023
You may like to read
खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…