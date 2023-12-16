Top Recommended Stories

असम में हुए विस्फोटों में शामिल लोगों पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई, DGP ने दिया आश्वासन

असम में 'हाल ही में हुए विस्फोटों की घटनाओं के बारे में केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसियों ने कहा, हम उन लोगों को पकड़ेंगे जो इन विस्फोटों में शामिल हैं और हम उनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे.'

Published: December 16, 2023 10:45 AM IST

By Farha Fatima

असम के डीजीपी जीपी सिंह.

ऊपरी असम क्षेत्र में हाल ही में हुई विस्फोट की घटनाओं पर असम के डीजीपी जीपी सिंह का कहना है, “इन विस्फोटों में शामिल लोगों की पहचान की जाएगी. हम पहले से ही एनआईए के संपर्क में हैं और एनआईए की टीम आ रही है. हम इस पर एनआईए और अन्य के साथ चर्चा करेंगे. ‘हाल ही में हुए विस्फोटों की घटनाओं के बारे में केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसियों ने कहा, हम उन लोगों को पकड़ेंगे जो इन विस्फोटों में शामिल हैं और हम उनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे.’

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…

