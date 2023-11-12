Top Recommended Stories

Published: November 12, 2023 11:45 AM IST

By Gargi Santosh | Edited by Gargi Santosh

उत्तराखंड के यमुनोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर निर्माणाधीन टनल टूटी, करीब 60 मजदूरों के फंसे होने की आशंका

दिवाली के दिन उत्तराखंड में एक बड़े हादसा हो गया. मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, उत्तरकाशी में यमुनोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सिलक्यारा में निर्माणाधीन सुरंग में भूस्खलन हो गया है. सुरंग में भूस्खलन से करीब 60 घटना स्थल के अंदर फंस गए है. उत्तराखंड सरकार और प्रशासन की टीमों ने बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया है.

