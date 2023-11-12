उत्तराखंड के यमुनोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर निर्माणाधीन टनल टूटी, करीब 60 मजदूरों के फंसे होने की आशंका

दिवाली के दिन उत्तराखंड में एक बड़े हादसा हो गया. मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, उत्तरकाशी में यमुनोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सिलक्यारा में निर्माणाधीन सुरंग में भूस्खलन हो गया है. सुरंग में भूस्खलन से करीब 60 घटना स्थल के अंदर फंस गए है. उत्तराखंड सरकार और प्रशासन की टीमों ने बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया है.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A part of the tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, collapsed. DM and SP of Uttarkashi district are present at the spot. SDRF, and Police Revenue teams are also present at the spot for relief work. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/hxrGqxWrsO

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023