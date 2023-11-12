By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
उत्तराखंड के यमुनोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर निर्माणाधीन टनल टूटी, करीब 60 मजदूरों के फंसे होने की आशंका
दिवाली के दिन उत्तराखंड में एक बड़े हादसा हो गया. मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, उत्
दिवाली के दिन उत्तराखंड में एक बड़े हादसा हो गया. मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, उत्तरकाशी में यमुनोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सिलक्यारा में निर्माणाधीन सुरंग में भूस्खलन हो गया है. सुरंग में भूस्खलन से करीब 60 घटना स्थल के अंदर फंस गए है. उत्तराखंड सरकार और प्रशासन की टीमों ने बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया है.
Trending Now
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A part of the tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, collapsed. DM and SP of Uttarkashi district are present at the spot. SDRF, and Police Revenue teams are also present at the spot for relief work. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/hxrGqxWrsO
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें