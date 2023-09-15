कौन हैं राहुल नवीन जिन्हें नए डायरेक्टर की नियुक्ति तक बनाया गया ED चीफ? संजय मिश्रा की लेंगे जगह

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के विशेष निदेशक राहुल नवीन (Rahul Navin) को ED का कार्यवाहक निदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है. राहुल नवीन ED चीफ संजय कुमार मिश्रा (Sanjay Kumar Mishra) की जगह लेंगे जिनका कार्यकाल आज यानी 15 सितंबर को खत्म हो गया है.

Rahul Navin Special Director, Enforcement Directorate appointed as in-charge Director, Enforcement Directorate till the appointment of a regular Director or until further orders. pic.twitter.com/fa8dJSWsJ0

— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023