कौन हैं राहुल नवीन जिन्हें नए डायरेक्टर की नियुक्ति तक बनाया गया ED चीफ? संजय मिश्रा की लेंगे जगह

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (Enforcement Directorate) के मौजूदा निदेशक संजय कुमार मिश्रा का कार्यकाल शुक्रवार 15 सितंबर को खत्म हो गया. संजय मिश्रा ने 2018 में ED निदेशक का कार्यभार संभाला था.

Updated: September 15, 2023 10:16 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के विशेष निदेशक राहुल नवीन (Rahul Navin) को ED का कार्यवाहक निदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है. राहुल नवीन ED चीफ संजय कुमार मिश्रा (Sanjay Kumar Mishra) की जगह लेंगे जिनका कार्यकाल आज यानी 15 सितंबर को खत्म हो गया है.

