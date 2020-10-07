A woman committed suicide with an eight-month-old son in Sudiyapani village of Nala police station area in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, killing both of them. Sub-divisional police officer of Nala area of ​​Jamtara district, Manoj Kumar Jha said that 25-year-old woman Visakhi Murmu, who was living in her maternal home, committed self-immolation with her eight-month-old sick child at a short distance from the house early Tuesday. He was admitted to the Jamtara Sadar Hospital in a seriously injured condition where the mother-son died. Also Read - झारखंड: पिछड़ों को नौकरियों में 50% आरक्षण देने की सिफारिश, जल्द ही हो जाएगा लागू

उन्होंने बताया कि घर वालों के अनुसार जब आग से झुलसे बच्चे की चीखने की आवाज सुनाई दी तो परिजन तथा पड़ोसी उन्हें बचाने के लिए दौड़े, लेकिन शरीर में धधकती आग और केरोसिन की बोतल देख कर लोग हतप्रभ रह गये. विशाखी मुर्मू अपने बेटे विष्णु के साथ सुड़ियापानी गांव में अपने मायके में रहती थी, जबकि उसका पति रंजीत टूडू (किताजुड़ी-जामताड़ा) निवासी बाहर काम करता था. Also Read - लड़की की जिद ही थी कुछ ऐसी...सिर्फ उसके लिए रेलवे को चलानी पड़ी राजधानी एक्सप्रेस

उन्होंने बताया कि घटना की सूचना पर एंबुलेंस पहुंची तथा दोनों को सुबह करीब पांच बजे सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नाला पहुंचाया गया. मां-बेटे के शरीर के अधिकांश हिस्सा झुलसे रहने के कारण चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ नदीयानंद मंडल ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए उन्हें जामताड़ा सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया जहां इलाज के दौरान दोनों की मृत्यु हो गई. Also Read - मुख्यमंत्री आवास तक पहुंचा कोरोना वायरस, हेमंत सोरेन की पत्नी का ड्राइवर और सचिव कोरोना संक्रमित

The police officer said that the bodies of both have been sent for a final test, but prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide by self-immolation. He told that the family of the woman told that Visakhi’s child was ill for several months. Visakhi’s mother Rasmani Murmu told that she came here last month. Her husband Ranjit Tudu used to send the expenses of regular treatment and running a family, but the girl was often under stress regarding a sick child. Apart from parents in the maiden, Visakhi’s sister Sumitra (13) and younger brother Rajendra (7) also lived together. The police is investigating the entire case.

