Brij Bhushan Singh: महिला पहलवानों के यौन शोषण केस में सुनवाई आज, राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट पहुंचे बृजभूषण
Wrestler Harassment Case: महिला पहलवानों ने WFI के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए थे. इन पहलवानों ने उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर धरना भी दिया था.
Wrestler Sexual Harassment Case: महिला पहलवानों के यौन शोषण केस में सोमवार (16 अक्टूबर) यानी आज दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट (Rouse Avenue Court) में सुनवाई होनी है. इसे लेकर डब्ल्यूएफआई (WFI) के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और बीजेपी सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) राउज़ एवेन्यू कोर्ट पहुंच गए हैं.
कोर्ट में बृजभूषण पर दिल्ली पुलिस की चार्जशीट के आधार पर चार्ज फ्रेम करने को लेकर बहस हो रही. इससे पहले 7 अक्टूबर को पिछली सुनवाई में बृजभूषण के वकीलों ने दिल्ली पुलिस के चार्जशीट में लगाए आरोपों का विरोध किया था. उनका कहना था कि सिर्फ पहलवानों के बयान पर बृजभूषण के ऊपर चार्ज फ्रेम नहीं किए जा सकते.
#WATCH | Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, for the hearing of sexual harassment case filed on the basis of complaints filed by several prominent female wrestlers pic.twitter.com/SZBIqG9ubU
— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023
