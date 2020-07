Also Read - हेलेन का गाना देखकर मलाइका अरोड़ा हुईं बेकाबू, फिर जो डांस किया वो देखने वाला था

We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here’s an age old but still effective method to ‘maintain your mane’. Cold pressed coconut oil, Olive oil and Caster oil is like the holy Trinity for your hair. Mix these oils in equal portions in a glass jar and add some methi seeds and curry leaves. While methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth. Let the mixture sit and infuse for a couple of days and voila! You have a home made, pure hair oil ready to do some magic on your hair #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare #Champi