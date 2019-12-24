Christmas विश करने के लिए लोग एक-दूसरे को मैसेज भेजते हैं. प्रेम और भाईचारे का यह त्यौहार वैसे तो ईसाईयों का प्रमुख त्यौहार है, लेकिन सभी समुदाय के लोग इसका हिस्सा बनते हैं. कहा जाता है कि इसी दिन प्रभु यीशू ने जन्म लिया था. इस दिन लोग एक-दूसरे को बधाई और उपहार देकर जश्‍न मनाते हैं.

Merry Christmas 2019: क्रिसमस पर भेजें ये WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Gif Images, DP, SMS

देखें मैसेज-

The day Lord Jesus was born,

The day when positivity took over the world,

May you be blessed with happiness unmatched,

May your every prayer be heard!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Love, Hope and Smiles to you,

Christmas is here,

Also a year brand new,

Let us sing and dance,

Live life, as if we’re given a new chance!

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Christmas 2019: इस क्रिसमस अपनाएं ये फैशन ट्रिक्स, लुक में आएगा जबरदस्त बदलाव

Today it’s time

to hail Lord Jesus,

The teacher of peace,

The saviour of Humanity,

On his birthday,

Let us cheer!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

May this Christmas fill your homes with the peace and joy of Christ. Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas!

This Christmas let us

put all negativity behind,

Let joy take the lead.

Who knows what we’ll find,

When we do a good deed.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Love, joy, and peace are the ingredients for a wonderful Christmas. We hope you find them all this festive season.

Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Here’s wishing abundance and happiness for you and your family. Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year!

Christmas 2019

ये दिन खास इसलिए होता है क्योंकि इस दिन ईसाई धर्म प्रवर्तक ईसा मसीह का जन्मदिन हुआ था. बहुत सी किताबों में जिक्र है कि 25 दिसंबर को रोम के लोग रोमन उत्सव के रूप में सेलिब्रेट करते थे. इस दिन लोग एक-दूसरे को ढेर सारे उपहार देते थे, खुशियां बांटते थे. धीरे-धीरे ये उत्सव काफी बड़ा होता गया और इसकी भव्यता को देखते हुए इस दिन को लोग ‘बड़ा दिन’ कहा जाने लगा.

With cakes and gifts,

laughter and smiles,

It is Christmas,

The whole world feels divine!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

From Santa Claus to gifts and cakes,

Excited children, merrily wake,

Christmas is here, sing and dance,

Happiness is in every glance!

May the spirit of Christmas bring you peace, hope and happiness. Merry Christmas!

लाइफस्‍टाइल की और खबरें पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.