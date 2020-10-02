View this post on Instagram

A big thank you to all who came down to Zig Zag last weekend to see the dress. I was bowled over by how many people came – some having travelled a long way 🙏🏽. I met some wonderful people, and enjoyed sharing details of the dress’s embroidery and the artisans stories. With thanks to all at @zigzagglastonbury for the incredible space and a lovely afternoon 🙏🏽❤️ 📷: @kiyahcross #redddress #thereddress #zigzagglastonbury #globalembroideryproject #embroidery #embroidereddress #decadelongproject #glastonbury #kirstiemacleod