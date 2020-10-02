नई दिल्ली: दुनिया में कई डिजाइनर हैं जिन्होंने की तरह की ड्रेसेस भी बनाई हैं और लोगों को भी वह सभी ड्रेसेस पसंद आती हैं. लेकिन हाल ही में एक ड्रेस ने दुनिया मे खलबली मचा दी है. इस खूबसूरत सिल्क की फ्रॉक पर रंगीन दिलकश कढ़ाई को देखकर आप हैरान जरूर होंगे. ब्रिटिश कलाकार क्रिस्टी मैकलेड ने 2009 में ‘द रेड ड्रेस प्रोजेक्ट’ नामक एक वैश्विक कढ़ाई परियोजना शुरू की थी. ब्रिटिश काउंसिल द्वारा वित्तीय सहायता मिली इस पोशाक को बनाने में एक दो साल नहीं बल्कि पूरे 10 साल लगे है. इस लाल सिल्क की ड्रेस ने 28 देशों की यात्रा की है. इस पोशाक पर खूबसूरत एम्ब्रोडरी 202 कारीगरों ने मिल कर की है. इस दिलकश पोशाक को दुनियाभर में पसंद किया जा रहा है. Also Read - Woman wearing red has high liking for sex | लाल रंग के कपडे पहनने वाली महिलाओं को हमेशा रहती है सेक्स की तलाश
Here is the Red Dress in the studio of Blanka Berta Kolkova, one of its artisans. Originally from the Czech Republic Blanka has been in Glastonbury, Somerset for the last 5 years living and working in Zig Zag (a derelict 23000 sq. ft icon of a building on three floors) which has now been lovingly filled with accommodation, art studios and a gallery). Blanka also has a cozy caravan just outside, the interior of which she has hand painted in the most exquisite patterns – which reminds me of her embroidery. ❤️ Blanka works with textiles, mostly knitting and crochet and also recycles old clothes (check out OLi crafts ). I was so excited to learn about Blanka and her work, and kept everything crossed she’d be up for embroidering on the dress….to my delight she was! Inspired by her roots, in particular czech and slovak folklore embroidery Blanka created a beautiful motif onto one of the bodice arms. Bold floral and decorative shapes swirl out from the word ‘Sesterstvi.’ meaning ‘Sisterhood’. “ ..this word came to my mind when I’ve seen your dress for the first time…this is real sisterhood project”. With so much gratitude Blanka for your unending talent, creativity and positive vibes. ——— Excited to share that the Red Dress will be exhibited at Zig Zag building in Glastonbury on Saturday 26th Sept, 3.30pm -6pm. Due to Covid the event is not going to be advertised, and will be small scale. Bring a mask and please do observe social distancing (staying in groups of 6 or less) within the building itself – it’s so huge it shouldn’t be a problem. 🙏🏽❤️🧵 #blankabertakolkova #olicrafts #Czechoslovakia #artisan #crafts #reddress #thereddress #thereddressfilm #dialogueofidenity #decadelongproject #women #embroidery #handembroidery #textiles #textileart #traveller #gypsy #positivevibes
बता दें कि इस रेड ड्रेस को दुबाई, इटली, लंदन, मैक्सिकों और पेरिस जैसे कई देशों की आर्ट गैलेरी और म्यूजियम में सजाया गया है. इस ड्रेस को किस तरह तैयार किया गया है और इसमें कितने कारीगर लगें हैं इससे संबंधित डॉक्यूमेंट्री भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है. यह ड्रेस दक्षिण अफ्रीका के केपटाउन में मिसिंबा जैसी जगहों पर गरीबी से जूझ रही महिलाओं के समर्थन के लिए एक पहल के रूप में बनाई गई है.
148 Embroiderers. 28 Countries. 1 Dress A 10-year global embroidery project 2009-2019, which sees a large red silk dress continuously sent to different embroiderers all over the world. Artisans to date include refugees in Palestine, victims of civil war in Kosovo, Rwanda and DR Congo, individual’s in South Africa, Kenya, Japan, Paris, Sweden, Colombia and Peru, upmarket studios in Bombay and Saudi Arabia alongside initiatives to support women in poverty such as Missibaba in Cape Town, South Africa, and Fanasina who work with Bedouin embroiderers based in the mountains above St Catherine’s in Egypt’s Sinai. Initially the work sought to generate a dialogue of identity through embroidery, and a merging of cultural boundaries and borders – but over the years with the collected stories of all involved the dress has come to represent much more. It has managed to travel and access disparate communities worldwide, getting directly into the skilled hands of vulnerable people, victims of war and oppression who are often not given a voice, and who are not easily able to earn a living. Now the dresses embroidery journey is drawing to a close, the fabric now covered in millions of different stitches, weighted by both the threads and beads that adorn it but also of the collective voice and individual stories all waiting to be told….. Now, in collaboration with @blackbarkfilms we are looking to create a documentary film of the dresses journey, and get all the remarkable stories from the women who have embroidered onto the garment – out into the world! We have launched a crowdfunder, and would be delighted for any support you can give to the project: crowdfunder.co.uk/the-red-dress ❤️🙏🏽❤️ 📷: @davewattsphotography @embroidery.lovers.insta @embroidery_instaguild @seemyembroidery @embroiderpage @embroidery @selvedgemagazine @vamuseum @textileoftheday @textilesociety @the_textile_society @rcatextiles @fashiontextilemuseum #reddress #thereddress #thereddressfilm #embroidery #handembroidery #decadelongproject #empoweringwomen #dialogueofidentity #red #28countries #womeninfilm #blackbarkfilms #kirstiemacleod
इस ड्रेस में की गई कारीगरी का कुछ हिस्सा भारत में भी तैयार किया गया है. इस फ्रॉक पर कमल के फूलों को बनाया गया है. फ्रॉक पर कढ़ाई करने वाले कारीगर आलम ने बताया कि इस फ्रॉक पर सोने के अलग-अलग धागों और मेटल वर्क का इस्तेमाल करके कमल के फूल बनाए गए है.