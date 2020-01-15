सीरियल FIR की चंद्रमुखी चौटाला तो याद ही होंगी आपको. इस किरदार से वे हर घर की चहेती बन गई थीं.
चंद्रमुखी चौटाला का किरदार निभाने वाली कविता कौशिक रियल लाइफ में काफी बोल्ड हैं. वे सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं.
मलाइका अरोड़ा की 26 इंच कमर का राज, ये एक काम वो हर रोज करती हैं…
कविता फिटनेस फ्रीक हैं. खुद को फिट रखने के लिए कविता योगा करना पसंद करती हैं. इसकी फोटोज शेयर भी करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में ऐसी कई फोटोज उन्होंने शेयर भी की हैं.
एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, A Muslim friend had once helped me achieve this aasan 😊yog doesn’t belong to any religion just like our beautiful country , those trying to divide it by poisoning human minds against each other and resorting to measures like beating scholars, teachers and compassionate people fighting to save the country’s fabric , are sinners beyond one life ..
इस योगा को उन्होंने एक मुस्लिम दोस्त से सीखा था. उन्होंने ये भी लिखा कि योगासन किसी एक धर्म से संबंधित नही हैं.
देखें-
कविता ने योग करते हुए कई और फोटोज भी शेयर कीं.
View this post on Instagram
Once there was a little girl who lacked a companion , she has no brother or sister to play or fight with and she kept moving towns so all she loved she would at some point leave behind , she grew up to be a lone wolf .,a one woman army cos she did life better that way , she had learnt to love but not experienced to be in it for a long time cos it was always time to ‘move’ in her head .. she hadn’t learnt to trust to stay , she had learnt they all go away , she believed she wasn’t good to fit in the normal .., then one day she met someone a lot like her on the way, he had similar scars as her , he had similar strengths , they shared their fears and saw them burst like bubbles , they had no idea how to do life well but they played in the mud , worked with their hands ,made designs out of their snuggles and held each other up no matter what … Kutch kutch Aisa yaaraana hai @justronnit aur mera ❤️
A post shared by Kavita (@ikavitakaushik) on
बता दें कि कविता ने 2017 में अपने बेस्ट फ्रेंड रोनित बिस्वास से शादी की थी. रोनित के साथ शादी से पहले कविता टीवी एक्टर करण ग्रोवर संग रिलेशनशिप में थी.
लाइफस्टाइल की और खबरें पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.