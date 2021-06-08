Happy Best Friends Day 2021: यारों की यारी, दोस्ती को सेलिब्रेट करने का आज दिन है. पूरी दुनिया में आज बेस्ट फ्रेंड्स डे मनाया जा रहा है. इस दिन को आप भी अपने दोस्तों संग सेलिब्रेट करें. बेहतरीन पल बिताएं. पर इससे पहले एक काम करें, जो बहुत जरूरी है. और वो काम है दोस्तों को विश करने का.

अगर आप भी अपने दोस्‍तों को बेहतरीन मैसेज भेजकर विश करना चाहते हैं तो हम आपकी मुश्किल आसान किए देते हैं.

तो देर किस बात की, नीचे दिए गए किसी भी कोट, मैसेज को चुनें और दोस्‍त को विश करने के लिए भेज दें-

Thank you for offering a shoulder to cry and then taking me out for food just to cheer me up. Happy National Best Friend Day.

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.

Finding a true friend makes your life worthy and by finding you, I have added so many reasons to smile and be happy. Thanks for coming in my life. Wishing you a very Happy Best Friend’s Day.

When you have someone whom you can call any day, any time…. you know you are blessed. Thanks my bestie for coming into my life…. Wishing you Best Friends Day!!!

दोस्ती हर चेहरे की मीठी मुस्कान होती है,

दोस्ती ही सुख-दुख की पहचान होती है

रूठ भी गए हम तो दिल पर मत लेना,

क्योंकि दोस्ती जरा सी नादान होती है

Happy Best Friends Day

दोस्त साथ हो तो रोने में भी शान है,

दोस्त ना हो तो महफिल भी श्मशान है

सारा खेल दोस्ती का है,

वरना जनाना और बारात एक समान है

Happy Best Friends Day

Some people are so special in our lives that it’s hard to imagine existing in a universe without them. Happy Best Friend Day.

Friendship Is an Art, but Not Everybody Is an Artist. I Feel Blessed To Have You by My Side My Dear Friend. You Are Loved! Happy National Best Friends Day 2021.