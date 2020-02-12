Happy Hug Day 2020: वैलेंटाइन वीक में आज हग डे है. ये मौका है गले लगने का. हग डे पर अगर आप भी गर्लफ्रेंड या ब्‍वायफ्रेंड को इंप्रेस करना चाहते हैं तो ये मैसेज भेज सकते हैं.

Hug Day 2020 Messages

If a hug represented how much I love you then I would have locked you in my arms forever.. Love you darling.. Happy Hug Day!!

I love you not for what you are, but for what you make me when I am with you. .. Love you lots.. Happy Hug Day!!

A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!

Your hug is the fuel which my body needs in order to function every day. I Love You. Happy Hug Day!

’ll Always Find My Way To –

Hug You Tight And Shower You With My Kisses!

Happy Hug Day

No matter where are you, I’ll always find my way to Hug you tight and shower you with passionate kisses.I love only you, Sweetheart.! Wishing my dear a very Happy Hug Day.

Love is a wonderful feeling when you have someone to hug you.

Thanks for being there.

Happy Hug Day!

A hug is the best gift you can give

It fits all

And nobody ever minds

If you return it.

Happy Hug Day

A hug can vanish all my fears away and can also show my love and affection towards you…

Happy Hug Day!

I WANT A HUG

Not just a normal hug,

one of those

tight hugs

that take my breath away,

Give me

butterflies,

and make me

smile like

crazy.

वैलेंटाइन वीक का इंतजार हर प्‍यार करने वाले को होता है. हर साल की तरह इस साल भी वैलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत 7 फरवरी से होती है. 14 फरवरी को वैलेंटाइंस डे के साथ ये वीक खत्‍म होता है.

