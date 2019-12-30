Happy New Year 2020: साल 2020 शुरू होने वाला है. हर साल की तरह पुराने साल को अलविदा कह नए साल का स्‍वागत करने का समय आ गया है.

लोग पार्टी करते हैं और एक-दूसरे को नए साल की विशिज भेजते हैं. ये शुभकामनाएं नए साल के लिए गुड विश होती हैं. अगर आप भी इस तरह की विशिज भेजना चाहते हैं तो इन्‍हें भेज सकते हैं.

देखें-

Let us celebrate this exciting, colorful, grand, magical New Year 2020 with a great big smile.

As we celebrate the New Year 2020, I wish everyone success, a healthy long life and a fresh new start. Happy New Year 2020 !

We are lucky that we get to have a second chance, so be grateful and live life to the fullest. Have a joyous New Year 2020!

Let us be a better human being, a better person and a better citizen. New Year’s is a time to better ourselves for a better world.

Wishing all my Facebook friends and family a blessed New Year full of peace, laughter, prosperity and health.

May you always be surrounded by hope and guided by the stars. Have a prosperous New Year!

It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. May you enjoy each day of your adventure. Happy New Year!

We may be far apart but you are always in my heart. May you have a healthy and abundant New Year!

New love, new do, new adventures, new you. May the coming year be a great success for you. Lovely New Year Wishes

ग्रिगोरियन कैलेंडर

दरअसल नया साल मनाने की ये परंपरा ग्रिगोरियन कैलेंडर के नाम से है. इसकी शुरूआत 15 अक्टूबर 1582 में हुई. इस कैलेंडर की शुरुआत ईसाइयों ने क्रिसमस की वजह से की थी.

