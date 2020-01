View this post on Instagram

#malaikasmondaymotivation …Hey there, Divas! Let’s make #2020 a fit one with our favourite challenge – #malaikasmoveoftheweek This week’s pose – Upward Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana. Remember to tag @thedivayoga in your pictures! Here’s how to do it 1. Lie on the floor with your belly on the ground 2. Stretch your legs out, with your toes touching the ground and palms placed alongside your chest, fingers spread wide 3. Inhale, and push yourself up with your arms, straightening your elbows and lifting your torso and thighs a few inches from the floor 4. Look straight ahead or slightly upwards, whatever is comfortable for you The Upward Dog pose stretches your chest, lungs, shoulder and abdomen! Talk about a super pose for a super year! #divayogastudio #divalife #divayoga #yogagirl #yogainspiration #yogalove #yogaeveryday #suryanamaskar #yogagram #yoga #stretchyourself #yogastudio