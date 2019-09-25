Sania Mirza एक बार फिर चर्चा में है. इस बार लोग उनकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं.

सानिया की तारीफ हो रही है उनके पुराने लुक को लेकर. जी हां, प्रेग्‍नेंसी के बाद काफी मोटी हो चुकीं सानिया एक बार फिर स्लिम-ट्रिम दिखाई दे रही हैं. आपको जानकर शायद हैरानी हो पर ये सच है कि सानिया ने चार महीने के भीतर ही 26 किलो वजन कम किया है.

जिम में एक्‍सरसाइज करते सानिया का ऐसा ही एक वीडियो वायरल भी हो रहा है. इसे सानिया ने ही अपने इंस्‍टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है.

वीडियो शेयर करते हुए उन्‍होंने लिखा, We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say … if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. ❤️ remember – #Mummahustles 🙃

Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..

इस वीडियो को शेयर किए जाने के 21 घंटे के अंदर ही 186,971 लाइक्‍स मिल चुके हैं.

देखें वीडियो-

बता दें कि सानिया मिर्जा के साथ शोएब मलिक की शादी साल 2010 में हुई थी. बेटे के जन्म के बाद अब सानिया का इरादा 2020 टोक्यो ओलंपिक में टेनिस कोर्ट पर वापसी का है.