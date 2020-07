Also Read - Benefits Of Soaked Walnut: सिर्फ 2 भीगे हुए अखरोट आपको देंगे इतने फायदे कि हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us. Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity. For me, carrying my 5-month baby is affecting my lower back… So, I’ve been practicing a combination of yoga asanas like Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. This combination gives my body some much-needed stretches & flexes, strengthens my back, and stretches the abdominal muscles. It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body’s balance. Ah! A great way to start my day. How have you begun yours, tell me in the comments? Tag someone who needs #exercise #strengthening. ~ @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SimpleSoulful #SSApp #yoga #yogasehihoga #yogi