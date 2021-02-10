Valentine’s Day 2021: वैलेंटाइन डे करीब है. फिजाओं में प्यार की खुशबू है. ऐसे में न्यूली वेड कपल की तस्वीरें खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. ये तस्वीरें हैं क्रिकेटर Yuzvendra Chahal और उनकी पत्नी Dhanashree Verma की. दोनों की हाल ही में शादी हुई है. Also Read - Teddy Day 2021 Kab Hai: लड़कियों को होता है बेहद पसंद, जानें किस रंग के टेडी का क्या है मतलब

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के स्टार लेग स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है. उन्होंने लिखा है कि लोग उनसे पूछ रहे हैं कि शादीशुदा जिंदगी कैसी चल रही है…

पोस्ट करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा,

How’s your married life going is the question frequently asked to me these days…

Well ever since we got married we've been staying away as I am performing my duties by playing cricket and she is creating content & dancing her heart out to entertain you guys

Marriage is all about understanding, respecting, compromising and loving.

I am glad we both have tasted the fruit of the above mentioned four trees in our one month of marriage & because of it the bonding has become strong like adhesive filled with lot of trust and space.

We both are not only making each other and our family members happy but both of us work towards making our friends and our country happy with our talent.

For this one month anniversary we are celebrating by performing our duties, understanding each other more & making each one proud ❤️

Looking forward to meet my love soon

देखें युजवेंद्र चहल और धनश्री वर्मा की वीडियोज और तस्वीरें-

बता दें कि धनश्री वर्मा फेमस यूट्यूबर हैं. उनके वीडियोज काफी सुर्खियों में रहते हैं. हालांकि पेशे से धनश्री डॉक्टर हैं. युजवेंद्र चहल और धनश्री ने दिसंबर में गुरुग्राम में शादी की थी. जिसके बाद दोनों हनीमून के लिए दुबई गए थे.