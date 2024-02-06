Top Recommended Stories

Sharad Pawar को बड़ा झटका, चुनाव आयोग ने Ajit Pawar गुट को माना असली NCP; जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Maharashta News Today: चुनाव आयोग ने अजित पवार (Ajit Pawar) गुट को असली NCP माना और पार्टी का सिंबल भी अलॉट करने का फैसला सुनाया.

Updated: February 6, 2024 7:58 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

चुनाव आयोग (ECI) से राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के प्रमुख शरद पवार (Sharad Pawar) को बड़ा झटका लगा है. चुनाव आयोग ने अजित पवार (Ajit Pawar) गुट को असली NCP माना और पार्टी का सिंबल भी अलॉट करने का फैसला सुनाया. चुनाव आयोग ने 6 महीने से अधिक समय तक चली 10 से अधिक सुनवाई के बाद राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के विवाद का निपटारा किया और अजित पवार के नेतृत्व वाले गुट के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया. लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले शरद पवार के लिए यह बड़ा झटका है.

