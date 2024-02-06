By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sharad Pawar को बड़ा झटका, चुनाव आयोग ने Ajit Pawar गुट को माना असली NCP; जानें क्या है पूरा मामला
Maharashta News Today: चुनाव आयोग ने अजित पवार (Ajit Pawar) गुट को असली NCP माना और पार्टी का सिंबल भी अलॉट करने का फैसला सुनाया.
चुनाव आयोग (ECI) से राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के प्रमुख शरद पवार (Sharad Pawar) को बड़ा झटका लगा है. चुनाव आयोग ने अजित पवार (Ajit Pawar) गुट को असली NCP माना और पार्टी का सिंबल भी अलॉट करने का फैसला सुनाया. चुनाव आयोग ने 6 महीने से अधिक समय तक चली 10 से अधिक सुनवाई के बाद राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के विवाद का निपटारा किया और अजित पवार के नेतृत्व वाले गुट के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया. लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले शरद पवार के लिए यह बड़ा झटका है.
Trending Now
EC settles the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), rules in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months.
Election Commission of India provides a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation… pic.twitter.com/1BU5jW3tcR
— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें