View this post on Instagram

We’ve just been featured on @weddingsutra’s Love Without Borders (link in bio)! So figured it’s a good time to post a few more wedding pics for y’all. I love how in South Asian traditions you don’t have groomsmen/bridesmaids and instead you just pull up with your whole squad! Special thanks to @m2ray_ for leading Saima’s baraat & @nothing_rhymes_with_blorange for building the doli I was carried in ❤️ All by @sennaahmad