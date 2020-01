View this post on Instagram

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person is celebrating her 117th birthday today. The Japanese supercentenarian was born on January 2, 1903, in Fukuoka, Japan. One of the ten verified oldest people ever recorded, she was accredited as the world's oldest living person by the Guinness World Records following the death of 117-year-old Chiyo Miyako in July of 2018. She currently lives in a nursing home in western Japan's Fukuoka where she normally wakes each morning at 6 am and still enjoys studying math, practising calligraphy and playing board games. Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have ever lived.