By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DA Hike: राजस्थान के सरकारी कर्मियों को होली से पहले मिली सौगात, महंगाई भत्ते में 4% की बढ़ोतरी का ऐलान
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: राजस्थान की भजनलाल सरकार ने राज्य सरकार के कर्मियों को होली का तोहफा दिया है.
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: राजस्थान की भजनलाल सरकार ने राज्य के सरकारी कर्मियों को होली का तोहफा दिया है. राज्य सरकार ने कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते में 4 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी का ऐलान किया है.