  • Hindi
  • Rajasthan
  • 7th Pay Commission Latest Update Good News For Government Employees Of Rajasthan Govt Raises 4 Percent In Da Details

DA Hike: राजस्थान के सरकारी कर्मियों को होली से पहले मिली सौगात, महंगाई भत्ते में 4% की बढ़ोतरी का ऐलान

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: राजस्थान की भजनलाल सरकार ने राज्य सरकार के कर्मियों को होली का तोहफा दिया है.

Updated: March 14, 2024 8:21 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar | Edited by Parinay Kumar

DA Hike: राजस्थान के सरकारी कर्मियों को होली से पहले मिली सौगात, महंगाई भत्ते में 4% की बढ़ोतरी का ऐलान

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: राजस्थान की भजनलाल सरकार ने राज्य के सरकारी कर्मियों को होली का तोहफा दिया है. राज्य सरकार ने कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते में 4 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी का ऐलान किया है.

Also Read:

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Rajasthan की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.