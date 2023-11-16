By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rahul Gandhi ने पत्रकारों से ऐसा क्या कहा, जिसकी वजह से हंसने लगे सीएम गहलोत
राहुल गांधी ने राजस्थान कांग्रेस को साफ संदेश दिया है कि चुनाव में सचिन पायलट और अशोक गहलोत एक साथ हैं और आगे भी रहेंगे.
Rajasthan Elections 2023: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी आज राजस्थान में कई चुनावी रैली करेंगे. इसके लिए वे गुरुवार सुबह जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे. मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट ने उनका स्वागत किया. पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हम एक साथ हैं और एक साथ रहेंगे. कांग्रेस पार्टी यहां चुनाव जीतेगी. दरअसल, राहुल गांधी के साथ सचिन पायलट और गहलोत दोनों थे. राहुल गांधी ने बिना नाम लिए कहा ‘एक साथ नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं, एक साथ हैं और रहेंगे.’
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot seen together with Rahul Gandhi, in Jaipur.
Rahul Gandhi says, “We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win.” pic.twitter.com/sWezSuuv0X
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023
