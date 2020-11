View this post on Instagram

How it started👉🏻How it’s going.. 2016👉🏻2020 October 2016 I met him for the first time fractured my finger during my debut ranji game,He was the mentor of Jharkhand ..And he himself came and asked me about how I am!! October 2020..3 low scores,he himself came up and talked about life!! Fortunate to be able to share the dressing room with him.. And more than a dream to share the 22 yards with him and Finishing things off! 💛