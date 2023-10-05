दीपिका पल्लीकल (Dipika Pallikal) और हरिंदर पाल संधू (Harinder Pal Sandhu) ने एशियन गेम्स 2023 (Asian Games 2023) की स्क्वाश मिक्स्ड डबल्स इवेंट का गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है. ये भारत की झोली में गिरा 20वां गोल्ड मेडल है. भारत के नाम अब कुल 83 मेडल हो गए हैं.

भारतीय जोड़ी ने 35 मिनट में मलेशिया की आइफ़ा बिनती आज़मान और मोहम्मद सयाफिक बिन मोहम्मद कमाल पर 11-10, 11-10 से जीत हासिल की.

Our dynamic mixed doubles team of @DipikaPallikal and @sandhu_harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!

Join us in celebrating this golden achievement and sending… pic.twitter.com/d1GiaRVh4q

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2023