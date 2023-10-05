By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dipika Pallikal और Harinder Pal के कमाल से भारत ने जीता स्क्वैश का गोल्ड मेडल
दीपिका पल्लीकल और हरिंदर पाल संधू की जोड़ी ने मलेशिया को हराकर स्क्वैश का मिक्स्ड डबल्स इवेंट में गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया.
दीपिका पल्लीकल (Dipika Pallikal) और हरिंदर पाल संधू (Harinder Pal Sandhu) ने एशियन गेम्स 2023 (Asian Games 2023) की स्क्वाश मिक्स्ड डबल्स इवेंट का गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है. ये भारत की झोली में गिरा 20वां गोल्ड मेडल है. भारत के नाम अब कुल 83 मेडल हो गए हैं.
भारतीय जोड़ी ने 35 मिनट में मलेशिया की आइफ़ा बिनती आज़मान और मोहम्मद सयाफिक बिन मोहम्मद कमाल पर 11-10, 11-10 से जीत हासिल की.
Our dynamic mixed doubles team of @DipikaPallikal and @sandhu_harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!
Join us in celebrating this golden achievement and sending… pic.twitter.com/d1GiaRVh4q
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2023
