Dipika Pallikal और Harinder Pal के कमाल से भारत ने जीता स्क्वैश का गोल्ड मेडल

दीपिका पल्लीकल और हरिंदर पाल संधू की जोड़ी ने मलेशिया को हराकर स्क्वैश का मिक्स्ड डबल्स इवेंट में गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया.

Published: October 5, 2023 12:31 PM IST

By Vanson Soral | Edited by Vanson Soral

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu
PIC- SAI

दीपिका पल्लीकल (Dipika Pallikal) और हरिंदर पाल संधू (Harinder Pal Sandhu) ने एशियन गेम्स 2023 (Asian Games 2023) की स्क्वाश मिक्स्ड डबल्स इवेंट का गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है. ये भारत की झोली में गिरा 20वां गोल्ड मेडल है. भारत के नाम अब कुल 83 मेडल हो गए हैं.

भारतीय जोड़ी ने 35 मिनट में मलेशिया की आइफ़ा बिनती आज़मान और मोहम्मद सयाफिक बिन मोहम्मद कमाल पर 11-10, 11-10 से जीत हासिल की.

