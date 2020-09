Also Read - IPL 2020: शेन वाटसन ने कहा- अनुभवी CSK के पास 13वां सीजन जीतने का पूरा मौका

View this post on Instagram

Should skipper Virat Kohli open for @royalchallengersbangalore this year? Or is he better off playing at no.3? I’ll be letting you know as I pick my ideal XI for RCB on today’s episode of #AakashVani.