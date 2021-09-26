Live Score and Updates RCB vs MI, IPL 2021, Match-39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

मुंबई इंडियंस को आज सुपर संडे के दूसरे मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर का सामना करना है. रोहित की टीम वैसे तो प्‍वाइंट्स टेबल में टॉप-4 से नीचे खिसक चुकी है लेकिन उनके इतिहास पर नजर डालें तो वो पहले भी कई बार लुड़कते-पुड़कते प्‍लेऑफ में जगह बना चुकी और फिर खिताब पर भी कब्‍जा कर लेती है.

रोहित शर्मा की टीम फिर भी विराट कोहली की कप्‍तानी वाली बैंग्‍लोर फ्रेंचाइजी को हल्‍के में लेने की गलती नहीं करेगी. विराट कोहली के पास नौ मैचों में पांच जीत के साथ्‍ 10 अंक हैं. मुंबई इंडियंस उनसे ज्‍यादा पीछे नहीं हैं. इतने ही मैचों में रोहित एंड कंपनी के पास आठ अंक हैं. अब देखना होगा कि आज किस टीम को जीत मिलती है. इस लाइव ब्‍लॉग के माध्‍यम से हम आपके समक्ष पल पल का हाल लेकर आएंगे. बने रहिए हमारे साथ.