Live Score and Updates RCB vs MI IPL 2021: \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u091a\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0932\u094b\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0932 28 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902. \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 17 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0914\u0930 11 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0932\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948.