Pm Modi Neeraj Chopra Sachin Tendulkar And Others Congratulate Rohan Bopanna On Australian Open 2024 Mens Doubles Title

रोहन बोपन्ना के ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2024 जीतने पर PM मोदी ने दी बधाई; सचिन तेंदुलकर, नीरज चोपड़ा ने भी किए ट्वीट

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 43 साल के रोहन बोपन्ना को ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2024 पुरुष युगल खिताब के लिए बधाई दी. बोपन्ना और मैथ्यू एबडेन की जोड़ी ने मेलबर्न में अपना पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीता.

रोहन बोपन्ना, मैथ्यू एबडेन (Twitter)

भारत के टेनिस स्टार रोहन बोपन्ना (Rohan Bopanna) ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मैथ्यू एबडेन (Matthew Ebden) के साथ मिलकर शनिवार को ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन मेन्स डबल्स फाइनल में खिताबी जीत हासिल की. इसी के साथ बोपन्ना ओपन एरा में ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने वाले सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ी बने. 43 साल के बोपन्ना और एबडेन की जोड़ी ने मेलबर्न के रॉड लेवर एरेना में इटालियन सिमोन बोलेली और एंड्रिया ववासोरी को 7-6(0), 7-5 से हराकर एक साथ पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीता.

इस ऐतिहासिक मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) से लेकर महान क्रिकेट सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) और ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता नीरज चोपड़ा (Neeraj Chopra) ने बोपन्ना को बधाई दी.

Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best… pic.twitter.com/r06hkkJOnN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024

Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WdDGzjfufW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2024

Congratulations @rohanbopanna for winning your maiden #AusOpen Doubles title! An incredible effort of not giving up and pushing your limits on the court every time. 🇮🇳 Wouldn’t have been possible without your partner Matthew Ebden and the team behind. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 27, 2024

What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna .

Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion. pic.twitter.com/8NC1NVdboH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2024

Outstanding! It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Congratulations on making history, @rohanbopanna! https://t.co/emaD7yk5JN — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 27, 2024

Congratulations dear @rohanbopanna on this fantastic achievement! You have proven that age is just a number and that nothing is impossible if you put your heart and soul into it. Proud moment for all of us indeed. https://t.co/Mhu6IPQElR — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 27, 2024

Heartiest congratulations @rohanbopanna and Matt Ebden for winning the Australian Open Doubles title! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BqGW2upNQ8 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 27, 2024

Not age but our spirit that defines us.

Many congratulations Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden on winning the Australian Open Doubles title.

Truly inspirational @rohanbopanna #AusOpen2024 pic.twitter.com/bunPEHAWuP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 27, 2024

बोपन्ना ने 2017 में फ्रेंच ओपन में गैब्रिएला डाब्रोव्स्की के साथ मिश्रित युगल खिताब जीता था लेकिन पुरुष युगल प्रतियोगिता में ये उनका पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब है. बता दें कि बोपन्ना 2010 और 2023 में यूएस ओपन पुरुष युगल के फाइनल में हार गए थे. 43 वर्षीय बोपन्ना ओपन युग में एक बड़ा पुरुष युगल खिताब जीतने वाले तीसरे भारतीय व्यक्ति हैं.

सोमवार को जारी होने वाली रैंकिंग में बोपन्ना पुरुष डबल्से रैंकिंग में पहले स्थान पर काबिज हो जाएंगे. साथ ही इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी को भारत सरकार की ओर से पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया गया है. बोपन्ना पेस, भूपति और मिर्जा के बाद ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीतने वाले कुल मिलाकर चौथे भारतीय हैं.

बोपन्ना और एबडेन एक घंटे, 40 मिनट तक चले मैच में पहली सर्विस पर 80 प्रतिशत (40/50) अंक जीते और प्रतिद्वंद्वियों को एक भी ब्रेक प्वाइंट हासिल करने नहीं दिया. एबडेन ने 11वें गेम में दूसरे सेट का महत्वपूर्ण ब्रेक हासिल किया. दूसरी वरीयता प्राप्त बोपन्ना और एबडेन ने हार्ड-कोर्ट मेजर में खेले गए सभी सात टाई-ब्रेक जीते और फिर मैच प्वाइंट जीतकर खिताब अपने नाम किया.