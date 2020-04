View this post on Instagram

Many happy returns of the day to the great man. Hope you have a great day paaji. My five best moments with him were: 1) Sharing the match winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final. 2) Receiving my test cap at Eden Gardens 3) Winning @iplt20 and @clt20 with @mumbaiindians 4) Sharing the final moments of his test career (test match no 199 and 200) with him. 5) Finally being on the field to witness his 100th international hundred. #HappyBirthdaySachin 😁 🎂 @sachintendulkar