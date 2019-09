View this post on Instagram

Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. – I’ve always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning ! – Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. – Thank you to everyone involved! – Creative Director @adamgerrard_whuk Photography @ianharrisonphoto Picture Director @frankie_hill_ H & M @emj.makeupartist #womenshealth #womenshealthuk #nakedissue #womenshealthmag #womenscricket