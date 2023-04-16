Hindi Technology

Alert: IRCTC ने दी वार्निंग, WhatsApp यूजर्स ना करें इस ऐप को इंस्टॉल, पड़ेगा भारी

IRCTC ने एक सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा सलाह जारी की है, जिसमें लोगों से irctcconnect.apk नामक संदिग्ध एंड्रॉइड एप्लिकेशन डाउनलोड नहीं करने का आग्रह किया गया है.

इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (IRCTC) ने एक पब्लिक एडवाइजरी जारी की है, जिसमें लोगों से ‘irctcconnect.apk’ नामक एक संदिग्ध एंड्रॉइड एप्लिकेशन डाउनलोड नहीं करने का आग्रह किया गया है. यह ऐप वॉट्सऐप और टेलीग्राम जैसे लोकप्रिय मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म के माध्यम से भेजा जा रहा है. IRCTC ने चेतावनी दी है कि यह एपीके फाइल हानिकारक है और इंस्टॉल करने पर आपके मोबाइल फोन को संक्रमित कर सकती है.

इसके अलावा, ऐप के पीछे जालसाज IRCTC होने का ढोंग करते हैं और आपकी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी, जैसे कि आपके UPI डिटेल और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण बैंकिंग जानकारी प्राप्त करने का प्रयास करते हैं. इसलिए, इस ऐप को डाउनलोड करने से बचना और इसी तरह के किसी भी संदिग्ध एप्लिकेशन के प्रति सतर्क रहना महत्वपूर्ण है.

IRCTC का पूरा नोटिस यहां पढ़ें

It has been reported that a malicious Android application (irctcconnect.apk) hosted on phishing website (https://irctc.creditmobile.site) is being circulated over instant messaging platforms e.g. WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. This android app (APK file) is malicious and infects the mobile device. These fraudsters are sending phishing link in mass level and insisting users to download this android application, impersonating IRCTC official to trick victims into revealing their sensitive net banking credentials like UPI details, credit/debit card information etc.

In view of this, you are advised that please do not install this application and keep yourself safe from such fraudsters. Always download IRCTC’s authorized ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Please note that IRCTC do not call its users/customers for their PIN, OTP, Password, Credit/Debit Card Details, Net Banking password or UPI details.

