Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 2 May 2022: बैटल रॉयल गेम्स की दुनिया में PUBG Mobile ने एकछत्र राज किया था लेकिन इस गेम के बैन होने के बाद Garena Free Fire ने इसकी जगह ले ली. पिछले दिनों भारत सरकार ने फिर से कुछ चाइनीज ऐप्स को बैन किया जिसमें Garena Free Fire भी शामिल था जिसे जानकर यूजर्स को काफी निराशा हुई. लेकिन बता दें कि Garena Free Fire का इन्हांस्ड वर्जन Garena Free Fire Max अभी भी बाजार में उपलब्ध है. मोबाइल यूजर इसे ऐप स्टोर और गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर जाकर फ्री डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.
Garena Free Fire Max की बात करें तो यह पूरी तरह से Garena Free Fire की तरह ही है. इस बैटल रॉयल गेम में प्लेयर्स को कुछ ऐसे आइटम्स की जरूरत पड़ती है जिनकी मदद से मिशन को चुटकियों में पूरा किया जा सकता है. कंपनी अपने यूजर्स की सुविधा के लिए डेली कुछ ऐसे रिडीम कोड्स जारी करती है जिनकी मदद से आप फ्री में कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड्स प्राप्त कर सकते हैं. कंपनी ने आज यानि 2 मई को भी कई जबरदस्त रिवॉर्ड्स जारी किए हैं.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 2 May 2022: आज मिल रहे हैं कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड्स
- F8IKNBVFR55T: Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
- F34RFGBNMKLO: Free Diamonds Voucher
- F9IKMNBVCDER: Head Hunting Parachute
- F1QSDFGY657U: Premium Bundles
- F7UJMNBVCDER: Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- FHYT543EWSXC: Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
- F8IKMNBVCXSW: EGG Hunter Loot Box
- F34ERFGBHNML: Phantom Bear Bundle
- F0OLKJHB GFDE: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- F9IKJNBVFDER: Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- F3E4RTGBNMKI: Shirou Free Fire Character
- F2QAZXCVBHNM: Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- F8IKMNBVCDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
