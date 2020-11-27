Goa Event Answers Google Pay 2020: अगर आप गूगल पे गो इंडिया गोवा सिटी क्विज आन्सर (Google Pay Go India Goa city Quiz Answer) सर्च कर रहे हैं, तो यहां दी गई डीटेल देखें. यहां हम आपको Goa Event के आन्सर बता रहे हैं.

Google Pay Go India कॉन्टेस्ट के तहत गूगल पे ने एक नया सिटी ओरिएंटेड क्विज कॉन्टेस्ट शुरू किया है. इस कॉन्टेस्ट के दौरान आपको 27 नवंबर से 29 नवंबर 2020 के बीच गेम में गोवा सिटी विजिट करनी होगी और सही आन्सर सब्मिट करना होगा. अगर आप सही उत्तर देंगे, तो Google Pay से आपको 100 रुपये का स्क्रैच कार्ड मिलेगा. तो आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कैसे इस कॉन्टेस्ट में हिस्सा लें और इसके सही उत्तर क्या हैं?

How To Visit Goa City in Google Pay Go India Quiz (गेम में कैसे विजिट करें गोवा?)

1: गूगल पे ऐप में गो इंडिया गेम पर जाएं.

2: अब हैदराबाद शहर में रहें, जिसके बाद आप GPay Goa City Quiz खेल सकते हैं.

3: आप गूगल पे गो इंडिया कॉन्टेस्ट में टास्क करके गोवा सिटी के टिकट पा सकते हैं.

– गो इंडिया मैप या सिटी फोटो शेयर करें.

– रिचार्ज करें.

– Google Play रिचार्ज कोड के लिए भुगतान करें.

– गूगल पे QR कोड्स स्कैन करें.

– बिल का भुगतान करें.

– मेकमायट्रिप पर भुगतान करें.

– गोल्ड खरीदें.

4: गोवा सिटी पहुंचने के बाद आप क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

Google Pay Go India Goa Quiz Answers with Questions (गोवा क्विज प्रश्न और उत्तर)

Question 1– Which of the following forts is located in Goa?

Answer 1– Chapora Fort

Question 2– Which of the following is a popular Goan drink?

Answer 2 – Kokum juice

Question 3 – The church located in Goa is the largest church in Asia

Answer 3 – Se Cathedral

Question 4 – Which of these beach is not located in Goa?

Answer 4 – Gokarna beach

Question 5 – You get a call from a person promising you city tickets. The caller asks you to install a software share over SME and you can get any ticket that you want. You will

Answer 5 – Never Install any such software or app

Question 6 – Which of these waterfalls in Goa has served as the shooting location for a popular bollywood movie

Answer 6 – Dudhsagar Falls

Question 7 – Which of the following is a popular shopping location in Goa?

Answer 7 – Arpora Night Market

Question 8 – Xacuti, Saraptel and Vinadaloo are examples of

Answer 8 – Curries

Question 9 – How many districts does Goa have ?

Answer 9 – 2

Question 10 –

Answer 10 – Calangute Beach

Question 11 –

Answer 11 – Clothes

Question 12 –

Answer 12 – District