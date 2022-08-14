Happy Independence Day 2022 Quotes, Status, Messages, Slogans: दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्रों में से एक, भारत 15 अगस्त को अपना 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है. यह दिन ऐतिहासिक अवसर का प्रतीक है, क्योंकि भारत ने अंग्रेजों के अधीन दो सौ वर्षों के दमन और दमन के बाद औपनिवेशिक शासन से स्वतंत्रता प्राप्त की थी. Also Read - Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online: घर बैठे पाएं 'हर घर तिरंगा' सर्टिफिकेट, शान से मनाएं Independence Day 2022

इस वर्ष, भारत सरकार ने ‘आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव’ के तहत कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए हैं, जिसका विषय ‘राष्ट्र पहले, हमेशा पहले’ है. इस दिन को चिह्नित करने के लिए, सरकार ने 200 मिलियन तिरंगे फहराने का भी लक्ष्य रखा है. जैसा कि हम ऐतिहासिक दिन मना रहे हैं, इसलिए इसे और भी खास बनाने के लिये अपने दोस्तों और प्रियजनों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं और संदेश जरूर भेजें. अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर इसका स्टेटस लगाएं. 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के लिये हम 75 शानदार संदेश लेकर आए हैं. जो अंग्रेजी और हिन्दी दोनों में है. आपको जा पसंद आए, उसका इस्तेमाल करें. Also Read - Independence Day: तेलंगाना के इस मंदिर में बढ़ी महात्मा गांधी के भक्तों की संख्या, पूजा अर्चना कर रहे लोग

1. हम धन्य हैं कि हमें बोलने और सुनने का अधिकार है. इस अधिकार के लिए कई बहादुरों ने लड़ाई लड़ी. आइए उनके बलिदान के लिए कुछ समय निकालें और हमें जिस आजादी का आनंद मिलता है, उसके लिए उन्होंने क्या भुगतान किया, इस पर भी जरा गौर करते हैं.

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy. Also Read - आजादी के जश्न में शामिल नहीं हुए, फिर 15 अगस्त, 1947 की रात कहां थे महात्मा गांधी ?

2. आइए उन सभी लोगों की यादों को जीवित रखें, जिन्होंने हमारे देश के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी. आपको स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2022 की शुभकामनाएं!

Let’s keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day 2022!

3. उन वीर जवानों को सलाम, जिन्होंने बलिदान देकर हमें आजादी दी. जय हिन्द जय भारत.

A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence! Jai Hind!

4. आओ संकल्प लें, भारत हमेशा अखंड रहे. जय हिन्द.

We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day 2022!

5. स्वतंत्रता बिना कीमत नहीं मिलती. ये कभी भूलना नहीं कि इस देश को महान बनाने में कितने वीरों ने बलिदान दिये. स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2022 की शुभकामनाएं

Freedom does not come without a price, and neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day 2022!

6. आज का दिन इस महान राष्ट्र का हिस्सा होने पर गर्व महसूस करने का दिन है. स्वतंत्रता की यह भावना हम सभी को जीवन में सफलता और गौरव की ओर ले जाए. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

7. हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के लिए, हमारे सैनिकों के लिए, राष्ट्र के हमारे नायकों के लिए, वे कारण हैं कि हम अभी भी जीवित हैं और हम उनके बलिदान को कभी नहीं भूलेंगे. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

8. हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के लिए श्रद्धांजलि हमेशा कम होगी, लेकिन सभी को सलाम कभी कम नहीं होगा. पूरे देश को नमन, स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2022 की शुभकामनाएं!

The tribute will always be less for our freedom fighters but the salute to all will never be less. Saluting the entire nation, Happy Independence day 2022!

9. आज मैं हमारे महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के प्रयासों के कारण आजादी की हवा में सांस ले रहा हूं. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

10. आजादी रंग या आकार नहीं देखती. दुनिया में काफी नफरत और हिंसा है और अब हमें एक बेहतर भविष्य बनाने की जरूरत है, जो प्यार, एकता और समझ से भरा हो. अद्भुत स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.

Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day!

11. आज ध्वज के साथ आपका जोश बढ़े! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

12. हमारा धर्म कोई भी हो, आखिर में हम सब भारतीय हैं. हमारा देश विश्व में सबसे समृद्ध देश बने. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

13. आइए हमारे महान राष्ट्र को उसके स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर सलाम करें! मुझे आशा है कि आप सभी अपनी स्वतंत्रता के लिए आभारी महसूस करते हैं और उस राष्ट्र पर गर्व करते हैं जिसमें आप पैदा हुए थे. जय हिन्द!

Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

14. स्वतंत्रता वह है जिस तरह से परमेश्वर ने हमें चाहा है, यह कुछ ऐसा है जिसके साथ हम पैदा हुए हैं. कुछ ऐसा जो आपसे कोई नहीं छीन सकता. चलो आजादी का जश्न मनाएं! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

15. “जब तक आप सामाजिक स्वतंत्रता प्राप्त नहीं करते हैं, कानून द्वारा जो भी स्वतंत्रता प्रदान की जाती है, वह आपके लिए किसी काम की नहीं है.” – बी.आर. अम्बेडकर

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

16. “बहुत साल पहले, हमने भाग्य के साथ एक प्रतिज्ञा की थी, और अब समय आता है जब हम अपनी प्रतिज्ञा को पूरा करेंगे, … आधी रात के समय, जब दुनिया सोती है, भारत जीवन और स्वतंत्रता के लिए जाग जाएगा.” – जवाहर लाल नेहरू

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

17. “एक व्यक्ति एक विचार के लिए मर सकता है, लेकिन वह विचार, उसकी मृत्यु के बाद, एक हजार जन्मों में अवतार लेगा.” – नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

18. “व्यक्तियों को मारना आसान है, लेकिन आप विचारों को नहीं मार सकते. महान साम्राज्य ढह गए, जबकि विचार बच गए. ” – भगत सिंह

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” – Bhagat Singh

19. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं. आपके तन और मन में स्वतंत्रता हो, आपके वार्डों में विश्वास हो और आपकी आत्मा में गर्व हो. आइए हम अपने राष्ट्र को सलाम करें.

Happy Independence Day. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let us salute our nation.

20. आपको स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं. तिरंगा हमेशा ऊंचा और ऊंचा उड़े और आसमान को छूए.

Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky.

21. मुझे भारतीय होने पर गर्व है और सभी भारतीयों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

I am proud to be Indian and wish all the Indians a Happy Independence Day!

22. स्वतंत्रता सबसे कठिन तरीके से अर्जित की गई थी, लेकिन आइए इसकी रक्षा के लिए लड़ना भी न भूलें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

May the future bring more glory to our great nation. Wishing all a very happy Independence Day!

23. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं! सांस्कृतिक इतिहास में समृद्ध, विविधता में एकता, मेरे देश भारत को सलाम.

Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

24. स्वतंत्रता एक ऐसी चीज है जिसके लिए आपको लड़ना है. हमने इसे हासिल करने के लिए कड़ा संघर्ष किया है, तो आइए हम अपनी आजादी का जश्न मनाएं. इसे कभी भी जाने न दें और इसे हमेशा अपने दिल में रखें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Freedom is something you have to fight for. We have fought hard to earn it, so let’s celebrate our freedom. Never let go of it and always carry it in your heart. Happy Independence Day!

25. आज भारतीय ध्वज के साथ अपने हौसले बुलंद करें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Happy Independence Day!

26. “अगर अभी तक आपका खून नहीं खौलता है, तो यह पानी है जो आपकी रगों में बहता है. मातृभूमि की सेवा नहीं तो यौवन की क्या बात है.” – चंद्रशेखर आजाद

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” – Chandra Shekhar Azad

27. “हमने विश्वास किया है और अब हम मानते हैं कि स्वतंत्रता अविभाज्य है, कि शांति अविभाज्य है, कि आर्थिक समृद्धि अविभाज्य है.” – इंदिरा गांधी

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” – Indira Gandhi

28. “लोकतंत्र और समाजवाद अंत के साधन हैं, स्वयं अंत नहीं.” – जवाहरलाल नेहरू

“Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself.”- Jawaharlal Nehru

29. “इतिहास की शुरुआत में भारत ने अपनी अंतहीन खोज शुरू की, और ट्रैकलेस शताब्दियां उसके प्रयास और उसकी सफलता और उसकी असफलताओं की भव्यता से भरी हुई हैं. अच्छे और बुरे भाग्य के माध्यम से, उसने कभी भी उस खोज की दृष्टि नहीं खोई है या उन आदर्शों को नहीं भूली है जिन्होंने उसे ताकत दी.” – जवाहरलाल नेहरू

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

30. एकजुट होकर हम खड़े होते हैं, विभाजित करके हम गिरते हैं. स्वतंत्रता दिवस यह सोचने का एक अच्छा समय है कि हम कौन हैं और हम यहां कैसे पहुंचे. स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2022 की शुभकामनाएं.

By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence Day is a good time to think who we are and how we got here. Happy Independence Day 2022.

31. इस खास दिन पर हम कामना करते हैं कि एक नए कल के हमारे सपने सच हों! आपका स्वतंत्रता दिवस देशभक्ति की भावना से भरा हो! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy Independence Day.

32. इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर, आइए हम अपने महान राष्ट्र की शांति और एकता की रक्षा करने का संकल्प लें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

This Independence Day, let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.

33. आजादी एक ऐसी चीज है जिसे पैसे से नहीं खरीदा जा सकता, यह कई बहादुरों के संघर्ष का परिणाम है. आइए हम आज और हमेशा उनका सम्मान करें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2022 की शुभकामनाएं।

Freedom is something that money can’t buy, it’s the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2022.

34. स्वतंत्रता दिवस के रंगों को चारों ओर फैलते हुए देखकर मेरा दिल गर्व से धड़कता है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की महिमा आपके साथ हमेशा बनी रहे. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

It makes my heart beat with pride, to see the colors of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joys all around. May the glory of Independence Day be with you forever. Happy Independence Day!

35. क्या आप आज़ाद होने के अधिकार के बिना एक दिन की कल्पना कर सकते हैं? यह हमारे अस्तित्व का अभिन्न अंग है. तो आइए मनाते हैं अपना स्वतंत्रता दिवस!

Can you imagine a day without a right to be free? It is integral to our existence. So, let’s celebrate our Independence Day!

36. आज का दिन इस महान राष्ट्र का हिस्सा होने पर गर्व महसूस करने का दिन है. स्वतंत्रता की यह भावना हम सभी को जीवन में सफलता और गौरव की ओर ले जाए. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Today is a day to feel proud of being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

37. इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि हम कौन हैं, देश की बेहतरी में हमारा योगदान मायने रखता है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

It doesn’t matter who we are, what matters is our contribution to the betterment of the country. Happy Independence Day!

38. हमारे पूर्वजों ने हमें सिर ऊंचा रखना सिखाया. आइए हम संकल्प लें कि हम फिर कभी गुलाम नहीं बनेंगे. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Our forefathers taught us to keep our heads high. Let us make a pledge that we will never again become slaves. Happy Independence Day!

39. देश के लिए अपनी जान कुर्बान करने के लिए बहुत साहस की आवश्यकता होती है, लेकिन देश के लिए कुछ अच्छा करने के लिए केवल इच्छाशक्ति की आवश्यकता होती है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Sacrificing its own life for the country requires a lot of courage, but doing something good for the country only requires a will. Happy Independence Day!

40. आजादी वाकई महंगी है. यह हमारे हजारों गिरे हुए वीरों के खून से जीता गया था. हम हमेशा उनके बलिदान को याद करें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Freedom is truly expensive. It was won by the blood of thousands of our fallen heroes. May we always reflect on their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

41. आज आशा की किरण बनो. नागरिक अधिकारों की रक्षा करें. भ्रष्टाचार का विरोध करें. सही और न्यायसंगत के लिए दृढ़ रहें. अपने देश के सच्चे राजदूत बनें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Be a beacon of hope today. Uphold civil rights. Resist corruption. Stand firm for what is right and just. Be a true ambassador of your nation. Happy Independence day!

42. वास्तव में, अपने देश की स्वतंत्रता का जश्न मनाने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका एक देशभक्त नागरिक होना है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Truly, the best way to celebrate your country’s independence is by being a patriotic citizen. Happy Independence Day.

43. हमें आप जैसे और लोगों की जरूरत है जो इस देश में वफादार और ईमानदार हों. मैं अब तक मिले सबसे प्रेरक व्यक्ति को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

We need more people like you who are loyal and honest in this country. Happy Independence Day to the most inspiring person I’ve ever met!

44. हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों का देश के लिए एक सपना था. आइए हम अपनी मातृभूमि के विकास के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करके उस सपने को साकार करें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Our freedom fighters had a dream for the country. Let us realize that dream by working hard for the development of our motherland. Happy Independence Day!

45. हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने हमें एक महान सबक दिया. परिस्थिति चाहे कितनी भी कठिन क्यों न हो, कभी भी आशा नहीं खोनी चाहिए. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं! आज हम अपने स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के प्रयासों से आजाद हैं. हम वादा करते हैं कि हम अपनी आजादी को हमेशा संजो कर रखेंगे. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Our freedom fighters gave us a great lesson. Never to lose hope no matter how tough the situation is. Happy Independence Day! Today we are free because of the efforts of our freedom fighters. We promise that we will always cherish our freedom. Happy Independence Day!

46. भगवान का शुक्र है, मैं आजाद भारत में पैदा हुआ था. यह हमारे महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों द्वारा किए गए बलिदानों के कारण है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Thank God, I was born in free India. This is because of the sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

47. आइए हम उस कीमत को कभी न भूलें जो हमारी आजादी के लिए चुकाई गई थी. आइए हम अपने घरों को एक बेहतर जगह बनाने के लिए अपना योगदान दें। जीने के लिए कुछ और मरने के लिए विरासत. स्वतंत्रता मुबारक!

Let’s never forget the price that was paid for our freedom. Let’s do our bit to make our homes a better place. Something to live for and legacy to die for. Happy Independence!

48. आइए आज हम अपने देश को महत्व देने के लिए कुछ समय निकालें और उन लोगों के बलिदान को कभी न भूलें जिन्होंने हमें आजादी दी. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day!

49. आज ध्वज के साथ आपका जोश बढ़े! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

50. सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, मैं आप सभी को शब्दों में विश्वास, मन में स्वतंत्रता और आपकी आत्मा में गर्व की कामना करता हूं. आइए इस गौरवशाली राष्ट्र को उसके स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर सलाम करें!

Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day!

51. आपके लिए स्वतंत्रता का कार्य दिखाने का यह एक अच्छा समय है. अपने आप को ज्ञात करें। कभी भी दूसरों के पदचिन्हों पर मत चलो, अपने आप को मुक्त करो, आखिर तुम स्वतंत्र हो! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.

It is a great time for you to show the act of freedom. Make yourself known. Never follow others footsteps, free yourself, after-all you are independent! Happy Independence Day.

52. जैसा कि आप इस दिन को मनाते हैं, इस बात का हमेशा ध्यान रखें कि कोई भी राष्ट्र पूर्ण नहीं है और इसे केवल मेरे और आपके द्वारा ही पूर्ण बनाया जा सकता है. स्वतंत्रता की शुभकामनाएं, एक नागरिक होने पर गर्व है!

As you celebrate this day, always have it in mind that no nation is perfect and it can only be made perfect by me and you. Happy independence, proud to be a citizen!

53. हमारे पूर्वजों ने अपनी मेहनत और बलिदान से हमारी आजादी हासिल की. अब हमें आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए एक बेहतर राष्ट्र बनाने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी चाहिए. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

54. मेरे राष्ट्र के लिए मेरा प्यार असीम है. अपने लोगों के लिए मेरा प्यार अंतहीन है. मैं अपने देश के लिए केवल सुख की कामना करता हूं. आइए मैं आपको एक विशेष स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देने वाला पहला व्यक्ति बनूं!

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

55. आइए हमारे महान राष्ट्र को उसके स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर सलाम करें! मुझे आशा है कि आप सभी अपनी स्वतंत्रता के लिए आभारी महसूस करते हैं और उस राष्ट्र पर गर्व करते हैं जिसमें आप पैदा हुए थे. जय हिन्द!

Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

56. यहां भविष्य समझ, प्रशंसा और कृतज्ञता से भरा है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Here’s to the future full of understanding, appreciation and gratitude. Happy Independence Day!

57. आज हम स्वतंत्रता की महिमा का जश्न मनाते हैं. जब तक हम इसे खो नहीं देते तब तक हम इसका मूल्य नहीं समझते हैं, तो आइए इसे याद रखें और इसे कभी जाने न दें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Today we celebrate the glory of freedom. We don’t understand the value of it until we lose it, so let’s remember about that and never let it go. Joy to the nation. Happy Independence Day!

58. आज वह दिन है जब हम अपने खूबसूरत राष्ट्र को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं. हमारे पास एक समृद्ध संस्कृति और विरासत है, तो आइए आज इसे मनाते हैं. यह स्वतंत्रता दिवस आपके और आपके प्रियजनों के लिए खास हो.

Today is the day we pay our respects to our beautiful nation. We have a rich culture and heritage, so let’s celebrate it today. May this Independence Day be special for you and your loved ones.

59. देश को बेहतर और मजबूत बनाने में आपका योगदान बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है. हमें इस बात का ध्यान रखना होगा कि हमारे कार्य और निष्क्रियता दूसरे लोगों की भलाई को कैसे प्रभावित करते हैं. आइए एक उज्जवल भविष्य प्राप्त करने की दिशा में प्रयास करें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं! मस्ती से भरा उत्सव मनाएं!

Your contribution towards making the country better and stronger is very important. We need to be mindful of how our actions and inactions affect other people’s wellbeing. Let’s strive towards achieving a bright future. Happy Independence Day! Have a fun-filled celebration!

60. हमारे महान देश का भविष्य, प्रगति और विकास न केवल तकनीकी प्रगति पर निर्भर करता है बल्कि इस बात पर भी निर्भर करता है कि हम अपने राष्ट्र और उसके लोगों के बीच सामाजिक सामंजस्य और विश्वास कैसे बनाते हैं.आइए एक महान राष्ट्र का निर्माण जारी रखें, जिस पर हम सभी भरोसा कर सकें और जिस पर हमें गर्व हो. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

The future, progress, and development of our great country do not depend solely on technological advancements but on how we build social cohesion and trust between our nation and its people. Let’s continue building a great nation, which we can all rely on and be proud of. Happy Independence Day!

61. आजादी हर इंसान के जीवन की सबसे कीमती चीज है. किसी को भी इसे छीनने का अधिकार नहीं है, और हमें अपने समाज को क्रूरता और हिंसा से बचाने के लिए सब कुछ करने की जरूरत है. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Freedom is the most precious thing in every human’s life. No one has a right to take it away, and we need to do everything to protect our society from cruelty and violence. Happy Independence Day!

62. आइए हम अपने देश को धन, शांति और खुशी का स्थान बनाने के लिए हम जो कुछ भी कर सकते हैं, उसके प्रति सचेत रहें. यहां आपको और आपके परिवार को एक सुरक्षित और खुश स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Let us be mindful of everything we can do for our nation to make it a place of wealth, peace, and happiness. Here’s wishing you and your family a safe and happy Independence Day!

63. इस खास दिन पर हम कामना करते हैं कि एक नए कल के हमारे सपने सच हों! आपका स्वतंत्रता दिवस देशभक्ति की भावना से भरा हो!

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

64. प्रत्येक नागरिक को अपनेपन की भावना होनी चाहिए कि वे कहीं भी हों. हमारे सभी राजनेता लोगों और राष्ट्र के बीच विश्वास बनाने के महान कार्य के लिए उठें ताकि हम अपने देश में शांति और स्थिरता प्राप्त कर सकें. यहां सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह की शुभकामनाएं!

Every citizen should have a sense of belonging wherever they find themselves. May all our politicians rise to the great task of building trust between the people and the nation so we can have peace and stability in our country. Here’s wishing everyone a happy freedom day celebration!

65. अपने अतीत को याद रखना बेहद जरूरी है. लेकिन हमें अपने भविष्य के निर्माण के बारे में भी सोचना होगा. आइए अपनी स्वतंत्रता को बनाए रखने और इसे वर्षों तक ले जाने के लिए सब कुछ करें. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Remembering our past is extremely important. But we also have to think about building our future. Let’s do everything to keep our freedom and carry it through the years. Happy Independence Day!

66. आज हम उन लोगों को संजोते हैं जिन्होंने हमारी आजादी को संभव बनाया. स्वतंत्रता प्राप्त करना कठिन है, लेकिन हम इसे पाकर धन्य हैं. आइए हमारे पास जो कुछ भी है उसकी सराहना करें और अपनी स्वतंत्रता का जश्न मनाएं. स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2022 की शुभकामनाएं.

Today we cherish the ones who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we were blessed to have it. Let’s appreciate everything we have and celebrate our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2022.

67. अच्छा किसी ने कहा, भगवान ने देश को बनाया, हमने जाति, पंथ, नस्ल, धर्म, युद्ध, घृणा और प्रेम बनाया. आशा है कि यह स्वतंत्रता उतनी ही लोकतांत्रिक होगी जितनी हम बात करते हैं.

Well someone said, god just made the nation we made castes, creeds, race, religion, wars, hatred and love. Hope this Independence is as democratic as we talk.

68. याद रखें- एकजुट हम खड़े हैं, विभाजित हम गिरते हैं. स्वतंत्रता दिवस हमारे लिए एक अनुस्मारक है कि हम सब पहले भारतीय हैं. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Remember- united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!

69. “यह मत पूछो कि आपका देश आपके लिए क्या कर सकता है। पूछें कि आप अपने देश के लिए क्या कर सकते हैं.” – जवाहर लाल नेहरू

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

70. “यह मत भूलो कि अन्याय और गलत के साथ समझौता करना सबसे बड़ा अपराध है. शाश्वत नियम याद रखें: यदि आप प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं तो आपको देना होगा.” – नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

71. “आजादी किसी भी कीमत पर प्रिय नहीं होती. यह जीवन की सांस है. एक आदमी जीने के लिए क्या भुगतान नहीं करेगा?” – महात्मा गांधी

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

72. “एक देश की महानता उसके प्रेम और बलिदान के अमर आदर्शों में निहित है जो जाति की माताओं को प्रेरित करते हैं.” – सरोजिनी नायडू

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” — Sarojini Naidu

73. “सूर्य अपने पाठ्यक्रम में इस देश से अधिक मुक्त, अधिक सुखी, अधिक प्यारा, कोई भूमि नहीं जाए!” — सरदार भगत सिंह

“May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!” – Sardar Bhagat Singh

74. “तुम मुझे अपना खून दो और मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा!” – नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

75. “एक व्यक्ति एक विचार के लिए मर सकता है, लेकिन वह विचार, उसकी मृत्यु के बाद, एक हजार जन्मों में अवतार लेगा. ” – नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose