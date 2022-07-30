Friendship Day 2022 की तैयारी आपने भी की होगी. इस दिन को सेलीब्रेट करने के लिये कुछ लोग जहां घूमने की प्लानिंग करते हैं, तो कुछ साथ बैठकर फिल्म देखते हैं या पार्टी करते हैं. आज अपने दोस्तों को गर्मजोशी से गले लगाएं और ढेर सारा प्यार दें. अपने दोस्तों को बताएं कि आप उनसे कितना प्यार करते हैं. लेकिन दिन की शुरुआत एक दूसरे को फ्रेंडशिप डे की शुभकामनाएं भेजकर करते हैं. यहां हम कुछ ऐसे संदेश लेकर आए हैं, जो आपके दिल अजीज को और भी खास महसूस कराएगा.Also Read - Happy Friendship Day: धोनी से दोस्‍ती पर रैना ने खुलकर रखी बात, कहा- वो मेरे मेंटर हैं

मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, हमने जा साथ लम्हे बिताए, वो याद आ रही हैं. तुम्हारी दोस्ती का कोई मुकाबला नहीं.

Dearest Friend, My heart is overflowing with memories we share . . . Your friendship and kindness are beyond comparison.

आप जैसा दोस्त पाकर मैं खुद को बेहद खुशकिस्मत मानता हूं जो मेरे लिए एक दोस्त से कहीं ज्यादा है, जो मेरी जिंदगी है…. फ्रेंडशिप डे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.

"I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is much more than a friend to me, who is my life…. Warm wishes on Friendship Day."

आपके जीवन में जितने अधिक मित्र होंगे, आपका जीवन उतना ही सुखद होगा. इसलिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा दोस्त बनाएं, उनका ख्याल रखें और एक खुशहाल जिंदगी जिएं. आपको मित्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.

The more friends you have in life, the more enjoyable your life becomes. So, make more friends, take care of them and live a happy life. Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!

खुशनसीब होते हैं वो जिन्हें अपने दोस्त में जीवनसाथी मिल जाता है. तुम मेरे लिए एक दोस्त से कहीं बढ़कर हो. तुम्हारी बहुत अहमियत है. हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे 2022!

Lucky are those who have found a soulmate in their friend. You are much more than a friend to me. You mean a lot. Happy friendship day 2022!

जब आपके जैसा मित्र हो तो किसी को भी भौतिक दौलत की जरूरत नहीं है. जिसकी चाहत मैंने कभी की थी, वो शानदार दोस्त हैं आप. मैं आपको मित्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं देता हूं.

No one needs to count material wealth when they have a friend like you. You are the most wonderful friend I could ever wish for. I wish you a very happy friendship day.

मेरे दोस्त, हमेशा मेरा साथ देने के लिये शुक्रिया, हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे 2022!

Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Happy Friendship Day!

किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को ढूंढना कठिन है जो आपके कठिन समय में आपके साथ रहे, कोई ऐसा व्यक्ति जो आपके गिरने के बाद फिर से उठने में आपकी मदद करे. सौभाग्य से मेरे लिए, वह व्यक्ति आप हैं! तुम एक दुर्लभ रत्न हो, मेरे दोस्त! हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे 2022!

It’s hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times, someone who will help you rise up again after you fall. Fortunately for me, that person is you! You are a rare gem, my friend!

दोस्त, जब से तुम मेरे जीवन में आए हो, तुमने मेरे जीवन को खुशियों से भर दिया है! आपको मित्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

Dear friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled my life with utter joy and happiness! Happy Friendship Day to you!

हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे 2022 मेरे दोस्त. तुम्हें पाकर मैं बहुत बहुत खुश हूं.

Happy friendship day to you. I’m happy to have you as my friend.

मेरे बहुत सारे दोस्त हो सकते हैं लेकिन आप अकेले हैं जो मेरे दिल और आत्मा के सबसे करीब हैं और मैं हमेशा आपको इस दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा प्यार करूंगा… मेरे सबसे अद्भुत दोस्त को फ्रेंडशिप डे पर खूब सारा प्यार और शुभकामनाएं.

“I may have lots of friends but you are the only one who is closest to my heart and soul and I will always love you the most in this world….. Sending my love and warm wishes on Friendship Day to the most amazing friend I have.”

हम कितने भी बड़े हो जाएं, हमारे बीच कितनी भी दूरियां क्यों न हों, आप हमेशा मेरे दिल में रहेंगे…आपको फ्रेंडशिप डे 2022 की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं.

“No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart…. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day 2022.”

एक साथ काम करने से हम सहकर्मी बनते हैं लेकिन एक-दूसरे को समझना और जीवन के हर कदम पर एक-दूसरे का साथ देना हमें अद्भुत दोस्त बनाता है… मेरे सहयोगी को मित्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, जो मेरे लिए एक मित्र से अधिक है.

“Working together makes us colleagues but understanding each other and supporting one another at each and every step of our lives make us wonderful friends….. Best wishes on Friendship Day to my colleague who is more of a friend to me.”

मेरे पास सबसे अमूल्य चीज है तुम्हारी दोस्ती. मैं इसे हमेशा संजो कर रखूंगा. हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे बेस्टी.

The most invaluable thing I have is your friendship. I will forever cherish it. Happy Friendship Day Bestie.

मेरे दोस्त, हमेशा मेरी सराहना करने के लिए धन्यवाद. आप जैसे दोस्त हमेशा दिल में रहते हैं और उनकी यादें कभी मिटती नहीं हैं. हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे, डियर बेस्ट फ्रेंड. आपको बहुत याद करता हुँ!

Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

मेरे भाई हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे. आपके साथ जीवन आसान और मस्ती से भरा है.

Happy friendship day to my brother from another mother. Life is easy and full of fun with you.

मैं उन भाग्यशाली व्यक्तियों में से एक हूं जिन्हें सच्ची मित्रता के अर्थ का अनुभव हुआ है. हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे, दोस्त!

I am one of those lucky individuals who have gotten to experience the meaning of true friendship. Happy friendship day, buddy!

इस दुनिया में कोई दूरी नहीं है जो हमें तोड़ सकती है क्योंकि हम दृढ़ता से अपने दिल से जुड़े हुए हैं और हमारी दोस्ती शाश्वत है … फ्रेंडशिप डे के अवसर पर, आइए हम अपने जीवन के सबसे अच्छे रिश्ते के लिए एक टोस्ट बढ़ाएं…मुझे तुमसे प्यार है.

“There is no distance in this world that can part our because we are strongly connected with our hearts and our friendship is eternal….. On the occasion of Friendship Day, let us raise a toast to the best relationship of our lives…. Love you”