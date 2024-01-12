By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Microsoft बनी दुनिया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी, Apple को छोड़ा पीछे
Apple vs Microsoft: दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी टेक कंपनी एप्पल को झटका लगा है अब माइक्रोसॉफ्ट दुनिया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी बन गई है.
Apple vs Microsoft: गुरुवार (11 जनवरी) को माइक्रोसॉफ्ट कंपनी ने कीमत के मामले में एप्पल को पीछे छोड़ दिया है और अब वे दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कंपनी बन गई. एप्पल की मांग को लेकर बढ़ती चिंताओं की वजह से आईफोन कंपनी के शेयरों की नए साल में शुरुआत कमजोर रही है.
Trending Now
Microsoft $MSFT surpasses Apple $AAPL becoming the largest company in the world by market cap.
— Global Forexblog (@GlobalForexblog) January 11, 2024
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें