Microsoft बनी दुनिया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी, Apple को छोड़ा पीछे

Apple vs Microsoft: दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी टेक कंपनी एप्पल को झटका लगा है अब माइक्रोसॉफ्ट दुनिया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी बन गई है.

Published: January 12, 2024 7:57 AM IST

By Shivani sharma | Edited by Shivani sharma

Microsoft बनी दुनिया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी, Apple को छोड़ा पीछे

Apple vs Microsoft: गुरुवार (11 जनवरी) को माइक्रोसॉफ्ट कंपनी ने कीमत के मामले में एप्पल को पीछे छोड़ दिया है और अब वे दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कंपनी बन गई. एप्पल की मांग को लेकर बढ़ती चिंताओं की वजह से आईफोन कंपनी के शेयरों की नए साल में शुरुआत कमजोर रही है.

