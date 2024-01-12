Microsoft बनी दुनिया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी, Apple को छोड़ा पीछे

Apple vs Microsoft: गुरुवार (11 जनवरी) को माइक्रोसॉफ्ट कंपनी ने कीमत के मामले में एप्पल को पीछे छोड़ दिया है और अब वे दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कंपनी बन गई. एप्पल की मांग को लेकर बढ़ती चिंताओं की वजह से आईफोन कंपनी के शेयरों की नए साल में शुरुआत कमजोर रही है.

Microsoft $MSFT surpasses Apple $AAPL becoming the largest company in the world by market cap.

— Global Forexblog (@GlobalForexblog) January 11, 2024