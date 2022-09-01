Best names for WhatsApp groups in hindi: क्या आप जानते हैं, अकेले भारत में 487 मिलियन यानी 49 करोड़ से अधिक व्हाट्सएप यूजर्स हैं? दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा व्हाट्सएप यूजर्स यहां भारत में ही हैं. अपने बचपन के दोस्तों, घर वालों और ऑफिस के कूलीग या कॉलेज फ्रेंड्स के साथ बात करने के लिये आपने भी ग्रुप जरूर बनाए होंगे. ग्रुप को अच्छा और सूटेबल नाम देने के लिये आप सब से सजेशन भी मांगते हैं.
दरअसल, हम सब जानते हैं कि किसी भी ग्रुप का नाम इस बात को दर्शाता है कि उस ग्रुप में कौन से लोग हैं. यानी आप फैमिली ग्रुप के लिये ऐसे नाम नहीं रखना चाहेंगे जो दोस्तों के लिये रखते हैं. हम यहां आपको फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स ग्रुप के लिये अलग-अलग नाम के सुझाव दे रहे हैं. इसमें से कोई भी पसंद कर लें.
दोस्तों के लिये ग्रुप के नाम (WhatsApp group names for friends)
Nine-Nine
Mischief Makers
Three Musketeers
Foodies
Yeh sab doglapan hai
Atomic Reactors
Fab Four
Fab Five
Metalheads
Two’s company, three’s a crowd
Dream Team
Mean Girls
Mad Hatters
Saste Roadies
Ghoome Banjarey
Locker Room
(University name) Outcasts
Eccentric dreamers
Backbenchers
FRIENDS
Starship Enterprise
Googly pe googly
(Destination name) pictures/photos/pics/images
Men In Black
XOXO Gossip Girls
The rant group
Emotional dumping
Therapy group
The trio
The (school/university name) quartet
The (school/coaching name) quintet
The (organisation/band name) sextet
The (adjective) septet
Pointless texting group
The cool table
Nerdland
फैमिली ग्रुप के नाम (Best WhatsApp group names for family)
Roots and branches
A1s since Day 1
The grounded tree
Lifelines
The noisy congregation
The pride
The herd
(Surname) family
Kanjoos (family name with K)
Absolute (family name with A)
Khane mein kya hai?
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree
Errands in the family
Share photos
The car log
Daily updates
Today’s agenda
Good morning
The incredible family
The Robinsons
Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki
Perfect Family
The bloodline of greatness
Landowners and freeloaders
The launchpad
Mothership
Strong ties
Family club
The barrel of monkeys
The troop of apes
Family ladies group
ऑफिस ग्रुप के लिये नाम (Best professional WhatsApp group names for colleagues)
The Dream Team
The OG crew
Newsroom
The (project name) project
Mission (project name)
Team mee