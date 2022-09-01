Best names for WhatsApp groups in hindi: क्या आप जानते हैं, अकेले भारत में 487 मिलियन यानी 49 करोड़ से अधिक व्हाट्सएप यूजर्स हैं? दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा व्हाट्सएप यूजर्स यहां भारत में ही हैं. अपने बचपन के दोस्तों, घर वालों और ऑफिस के कूलीग या कॉलेज फ्रेंड्स के साथ बात करने के लिये आपने भी ग्रुप जरूर बनाए होंगे. ग्रुप को अच्छा और सूटेबल नाम देने के लिये आप सब से सजेशन भी मांगते हैं.

दरअसल, हम सब जानते हैं कि किसी भी ग्रुप का नाम इस बात को दर्शाता है कि उस ग्रुप में कौन से लोग हैं. यानी आप फैमिली ग्रुप के लिये ऐसे नाम नहीं रखना चाहेंगे जो दोस्तों के लिये रखते हैं. हम यहां आपको फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स ग्रुप के लिये अलग-अलग नाम के सुझाव दे रहे हैं. इसमें से कोई भी पसंद कर लें.

दोस्तों के लिये ग्रुप के नाम (WhatsApp group names for friends)

Nine-Nine

Mischief Makers

Three Musketeers

Foodies

Yeh sab doglapan hai

Atomic Reactors

Fab Four

Fab Five

Metalheads

Two’s company, three’s a crowd

Dream Team

Mean Girls

Mad Hatters

Saste Roadies

Ghoome Banjarey

Locker Room

(University name) Outcasts

Eccentric dreamers

Backbenchers

FRIENDS

Starship Enterprise

Googly pe googly

(Destination name) pictures/photos/pics/images

Men In Black

XOXO Gossip Girls

The rant group

Emotional dumping

Therapy group

The trio

The (school/university name) quartet

The (school/coaching name) quintet

The (organisation/band name) sextet

The (adjective) septet

Pointless texting group

The cool table

Nerdland

फैमिली ग्रुप के नाम (Best WhatsApp group names for family)

Roots and branches

A1s since Day 1

The grounded tree

Lifelines

The noisy congregation

The pride

The herd

(Surname) family

Kanjoos (family name with K)

Absolute (family name with A)

Khane mein kya hai?

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

Errands in the family

Share photos

The car log

Daily updates

Today’s agenda

Good morning

The incredible family

The Robinsons

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Perfect Family

The bloodline of greatness

Landowners and freeloaders

The launchpad

Mothership

Strong ties

Family club

The barrel of monkeys

The troop of apes

Family ladies group

ऑफिस ग्रुप के लिये नाम (Best professional WhatsApp group names for colleagues)

The Dream Team

The OG crew

Newsroom

The (project name) project

Mission (project name)

Team mee