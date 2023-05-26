Hindi Video Gallery

Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple, a big hit with global diplomats

Hailing the vision of UAE’s leadership and their inspiring efforts to forge a model, multicultural, peaceful, and cohesive community in the country, Ambassador of India to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir gave a rousing welcome to Envoys from more than 30 countries. Envoys on May 25 visited the upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple complex in Abu Dhabi.

