World Cup 2023: Underdogs से हारना है England की पुरानी आदत | Rashid Khan | Afghanistan

In the world of cricket, England has faced surprising upsets from underdog teams in the Cricket World Cup. Their latest defeat to Afghanistan adds to a list of unexpected losses, including those against Bangladesh and Ireland in 2015 and 2011. While England boasts a strong cricketing history, the sport’s unpredictable nature has shown that any team can have their moments of vulnerability. Cricket is evolving, with teams like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Ireland proving their mettle on the global stage. The unpredictability of sports is what keeps fans engaged and passionate about their teams, win or lose. #worldcup2023 #rashidkhan #afghanistan

