Air India Air Hostess New Uniform: अब साड़ी में नहीं दिखेंगी Air India की Air Hostess, जानें क्या होगी New Uniform
Air India Air Hostess New Uniform: Air India Flight Crew अब नए लुक में नजर आने वाले हैं. अभी तक आपने एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट महिलाओं को सिर्फ साड़ी में देखा होगा. लेकिन हो सकता है कि November के महीने तक Air India Staff को New Uniform का तोहफा मिल सकता है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि नया ड्रेस कोड क्या होगा?
