Air India ने 'महाराजा' को अलविदा क्यों किया? Air India New Logo । The Vista

Tata Group करीब 15 महीने से इस New Logo The Vista पर काम कर रही थी. The Vista के साथ ही Air India ने Maharaja को अलविदा कह दिया है.

Air India New Logo: Tata Group ने जब से Air India को संभालना शुरू किया है, तब से Air India की इमेज सुधारने की कोशिश जारी है. अब Air India का New Logo लॉन्च कर दिया गया है. ये New Logo The Vista होगा जिसे जल्द ही Replace कर दिया जाएगा. Tata Group करीब 15 महीने से इस New Logo The Vista पर काम कर रही थी. The Vista के साथ ही Air India ने Maharaja को अलविदा कह दिया है.

