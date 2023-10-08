Hindi Video Gallery

Babbar Karaega Barbaad

Babar कराएगा Barbaad

Pakistan will be hoping its captain Babar Azam returns to form after a below-par Performance against Netherlands at thier opening ...

Pakistan will be hoping its captain Babar Azam returns to form after a below-par Performance against Netherlands at thier opening game in ICC World Cup 2023. Babar Azam, the talented Pakistani batsman, is currently going through a tough phase in his cricketing career. He will be having his biggest chance for getting his form back on Tuesday when Pakistan will be facing Sri-Lanka who’s Bowling lineup is a major concern for them. #babarazam #odiworldcup2023 #cwc2023 #indiakacricket #cricketworldcup

