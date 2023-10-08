By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Babar कराएगा Barbaad
Pakistan will be hoping its captain Babar Azam returns to form after a below-par Performance against Netherlands at thier opening ...
Pakistan will be hoping its captain Babar Azam returns to form after a below-par Performance against Netherlands at thier opening game in ICC World Cup 2023. Babar Azam, the talented Pakistani batsman, is currently going through a tough phase in his cricketing career. He will be having his biggest chance for getting his form back on Tuesday when Pakistan will be facing Sri-Lanka who’s Bowling lineup is a major concern for them. #babarazam #odiworldcup2023 #cwc2023 #indiakacricket #cricketworldcup
