Chhattisgarh Elections Results: बाप-दादा रहे CM, फिर भी अमितेश शुक्ल क्यों हार गए?

Published: December 4, 2023 2:20 PM IST

By Brijnandan Dubey | Edited by Brijnandan Dubey

Chhattisgarh Elections Results: BJP ने तीन राज्य- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh और Chhattisgarh में जीत हासिल की. वहीं Telangana में Congress ने KCR की सरकार को सत्ता से बेदखल कर दिया. Chhattisgarh की बात करें तो कुल 90 विधानसभा सीटों में से बीजेपी ने 54 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की.

