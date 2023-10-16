Hindi Video Gallery

Controversies In India Vs Pakistan Urvashi Rautela Mobile Phones Stolen

World Cup 2023: Controversies in Ind vs Pak | Virat kohli | Babar Azam | Ahmedabad | Urvashi Rautela

India on 14 October kept its record, remaining undefeated against Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments, as they beat the ...

India on 14 October kept its record, remaining undefeated against Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments, as they beat the arch-rivals by 7 wickets in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. In this video, we explore three intriguing controversies related to India vs. Pakistan cricket matches. First, a shocking incident where more than 100 phones were reportedly stolen during a match; second, the unexpected exchange of signed jerseys between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli; and third, a recent controversy where spectators chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during Mohammad Rizwan’s dismissal. These controversies add layers of drama to the already intense cricketing rivalry between the two nations. Join us as we delve into these captivating incidents and provide insights into their impact on the world of cricket. #worldcup2023 #babarazam #cwc2023

